Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 10, 2022

Maryam says situation for no-trust move against PM Imran now 'favourable'

Dawn.comPublished February 10, 2022 - Updated February 10, 2022 05:29pm
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz speaks to media in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz speaks to media in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said the situation for tabling a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was now "favourable", and asked PTI members to stop backing the party in view of the "changed situation".

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had met PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam last week in Lahore and agreed to leave their differences behind for a common cause — sending Prime Minister Imran Khan home — and pledged to weigh all options to achieve the goal, including a no-confidence move and a joint long march.

It was reported two days ago that PML-N’s Central Executive Committee meeting on Monday remained unable to decide on moving a no-confidence motion against the PTI government, leaving it to supreme party leader Nawaz Sharif to take a call on the matter when he deems appropriate.

Maryam, in her press talk in Islamabad today, admitted that Nawaz was initially not in favour of a no-confidence move against the government. But, she said, "party members pressed him that people's wishes ought to be listened to as it is the only way to steer the country out of crisis."

However, she did not say whether Nawaz had given the go-ahead for the move.

Turning her guns on the prime minister, she said recent speeches by Imran Khan reflected his frustration due to a lack of public support, failure to deliver and his inability to govern the country.

To a question, the PML-N leader said it was too early to talk about Imran Khan's successor. "First we have to reach the stage of tabling a no-confidence motion, then a consensual decision on the next premier would have to be taken," she added.

'Those backing Imran now have to respect public calls'

Maryam, in response to another query, said those backing Imran Khan were now bound to listen to the grievances of people and act accordingly. "In this situation, you cannot go against the wishes of people."

She said it was a reality that the PTI government was not tenable, adding that the allies of the ruling party were aware of the fact that they won't be in a position to carry the baggage of the government's failures in the next election campaign.

She expressed confidence that PTI would be wiped out from mainstream politics in time to come.

Maryam said it was also incumbent upon all opposition parties to respect the sentiments of inflation-hit people and respond affirmatively to their calls.

She said the recent 15 per cent increase in salaries of Rangers and FC personnel by the prime minister was significantly low in view of almost "500pc surge in inflation".

Regarding awarding of appreciation certificates to different ministries by PM Imran today, Maryam said key ministries like the foreign ministry were left out from any recognition as the government had failed on various fronts.

Earlier, she said she was hopeful of getting justice from the Islamabad High Court in the Avenfield Apartments case.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
momtaz
Feb 10, 2022 06:11pm
This thieving women should be silenced
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Feb 10, 2022 06:15pm
She needs to be in jail and the keys thrown away forever
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Feb 10, 2022 06:20pm
The thugs and looters are excited about the no confidence vote.
Reply Recommend 0
Insaaf
Feb 10, 2022 06:25pm
Unethical freeloaders jabbing away.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

10 Feb, 2022

UN report on terrorism

THE return to power last August of the Afghan Taliban was a watershed event certain to have far-reaching ...
Vawda’s disqualification
10 Feb, 2022

Vawda’s disqualification

It must be emphasised that Mr Vawda’s disqualification from contesting polls for life is a bit harsh.
10 Feb, 2022

Rape for ‘honour’

THE logic that to retrieve a misplaced sense of ‘honour’, the members of a tribe or community have to subject...
Desperate strategy
Updated 09 Feb, 2022

Desperate strategy

THE ruling PTI has decided to launch a major public relations effort using ‘Brand Imran’ to lift its sinking...
09 Feb, 2022

On the way out?

THERE are hopeful signs that we may have turned the corner. With the Covid-19 positivity rate declining, the NCOC ...
09 Feb, 2022

Ajmal Pahari’s release

IT is on occasions such as the release of Shahnawaz, better known as Ajmal Pahari, that the public’s trust in the...