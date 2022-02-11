Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 11, 2022

PDM to table no-trust motion against govt, says Fazl

Dawn.comPublished February 11, 2022 - Updated February 11, 2022 10:37pm
PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif address a press conference in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif address a press conference in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced on Friday that the opposition alliance had decided to move a no-confidence motion against the prime minister and will contact the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government's allies in the centre for this purpose.

He was talking to reporters alongside PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz after a meeting of the PDM's constituent parties in Lahore.

"All parties in the PDM have agreed on bringing a no-confidence motion against these illegitimate rulers and contacting the government's allies in this regard," he said.

Fazl said the PDM would approach the government's allies and ask them to end their association with the government.

"[We will ask them] to have mercy on this country and nation, considering their impoverished condition," he added. "[We will tell them] that remaining an ally of such a government was not politically and economically beneficial for the country."

The PDM chief said the opposition alliance would be forming a body, whose members would be decided later, for approaching the government's allies and convincing on joining the PDM in tabling the no-trust motion.

When asked when the PDM planned to table the no-confidence motion, he replied: "We will first complete our home."

He elaborated that they needed to approach the government's allies as their votes were needed to for tabling the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

When asked about the PDM's plan if the government's allies would not join it, he said, "We will sit together."

To another question, he clarified that they would not approach any individuals on the matter and only political parties.

"We will not approach individuals. We will [only] talk to parties."

More to follow

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Pakistani
Feb 11, 2022 10:08pm
When ? Waiting anxiously
Reply Recommend 0
Saumya05
Feb 11, 2022 10:09pm
Incompetent people must be expelled.
Reply Recommend 0
Saumya05
Feb 11, 2022 10:10pm
It is appropriate time to say goodbye to IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Saumya05
Feb 11, 2022 10:10pm
People want A NEW PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Feb 11, 2022 10:10pm
Please remove this fascist from power
Reply Recommend 0
Saumya05
Feb 11, 2022 10:11pm
Good news
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Feb 11, 2022 10:12pm
Go ahead, who is stopping you.
Reply Recommend 0
Haidari
Feb 11, 2022 10:13pm
Good joke
Reply Recommend 0
Hansoti Sh
Feb 11, 2022 10:16pm
@Pakistani, Who is the best leader then?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hijab controversy
11 Feb, 2022

Hijab controversy

IN today’s India, the rabid forces of Hindutva appear hell-bent on baiting Muslims. Sometimes their antics are...
11 Feb, 2022

Saindak approval

THE Economic Coordination Committee has just approved a 15-year lease extension for the Chinese company working on...
11 Feb, 2022

Student unions’ revival

A NUMBER of student-led events in several places including Islamabad, Lahore, Swat and Hyderabad were held recently...
10 Feb, 2022

UN report on terrorism

THE return to power last August of the Afghan Taliban was a watershed event certain to have far-reaching ...
Vawda’s disqualification
10 Feb, 2022

Vawda’s disqualification

It must be emphasised that Mr Vawda’s disqualification from contesting polls for life is a bit harsh.
10 Feb, 2022

Rape for ‘honour’

THE logic that to retrieve a misplaced sense of ‘honour’, the members of a tribe or community have to subject...