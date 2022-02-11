PDM to table no-trust motion against govt, says Fazl

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced on Friday that the opposition alliance had decided to move a no-confidence motion against the prime minister and will contact the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government's allies in the centre for this purpose.

He was talking to reporters alongside PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz after a meeting of the PDM's constituent parties in Lahore.

"All parties in the PDM have agreed on bringing a no-confidence motion against these illegitimate rulers and contacting the government's allies in this regard," he said.

Fazl said the PDM would approach the government's allies and ask them to end their association with the government.

"[We will ask them] to have mercy on this country and nation, considering their impoverished condition," he added. "[We will tell them] that remaining an ally of such a government was not politically and economically beneficial for the country."

The PDM chief said the opposition alliance would be forming a body, whose members would be decided later, for approaching the government's allies and convincing on joining the PDM in tabling the no-trust motion.

When asked when the PDM planned to table the no-confidence motion, he replied: "We will first complete our home."

He elaborated that they needed to approach the government's allies as their votes were needed to for tabling the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

When asked about the PDM's plan if the government's allies would not join it, he said, "We will sit together."

To another question, he clarified that they would not approach any individuals on the matter and only political parties.

"We will not approach individuals. We will [only] talk to parties."

More to follow