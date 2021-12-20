Pakistan, Oman take part in navy exercise

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy and Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) participated in a bilateral naval exercise titled Thamar Al Tayyib 2021 (TAT-21) in the North Arabian Sea.

The exercise included participation of surface and air units, besides Special Operations Forces from both navies.

The Omani Navy Task Group comprised RNO ships Al Dhaferah and Al Seeb and Royal Air Force of Oman’s maritime patrol aircraft.

During the harbour phase of the exercise, which was held recently, operational and tactical-level discussions and pre-exercise conferences were conducted.

Besides, the commanding officers of the visiting RNO ships called on the commander of Pakistan Fleet and Commander Coast to discuss matters of mutual interests.

Enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres were also reaffirmed. The commanding officers of visiting RNO ships extended gratitude for the wholehearted support provided by the Pakistan Navy for the conduct of TAT-21.

The sea phase of the exercise comprised counter-terrorism, anti-air and anti-surface warfare operations with an overall aim to curb illicit activities at sea.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Mohammed Amjad Khan Niazi, also visited the RNO ships and interacted with the officers and men onboard.

The Exercise TAT-21 provided an avenue of mutual learning, interoperability and opportunity for both navies to further hone their professional skills.

Exercises between the two navies have regularly been conducted since 1990. The last exercise in the TAT series was conducted in Oman waters in 2019.

Regular conduct of bilateral naval exercise between the Pakistan Navy and the Royal Navy of Oman are indicative of long-standing brotherly relations between the two countries in general and both navies in particular.

