You need our support, MQM-P tells PM Imran

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished January 24, 2022 - Updated January 24, 2022 10:00am
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan on Sunday said there appeared to be a ‘national consensus’ over fake census and ‘delimitations based on prejudice’ and Prime Minister Imran Khan seemed to be agreed with this.

The MQM-P is the key coalition partner of the PTI government at the Centre and without its support the Imran Khan-led set-up may lose majority in the National Assembly.

On Sunday, party convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui reminded the prime minister that the MQM-P made an alliance with his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf for the sake of Pakistan otherwise it did not need his support.

Khalid Maqbool says PPP has divided Sindh on ethnic, administrative basis

“We don’t need your support, Mr prime minister. It is you who need our support” he said while addressing a workers’ convention here. “Today, it is the fact that the government and democracy cannot run without us,” he said.

He accused the Pakistan Peoples Party government in the province of dividing Sindh on “ethnic and administrative” basis.

Dr Siddiqui alleged that police had become “the militant wing of the PPP”.

He said that party worker Khalil Rehman aka Bholu Khanzada was shot dead in Tando Allayar and police subjected women of his family to baton-charge.

Addressing the chief justice of Pakistan, he said: “The Tando Allayar incident is a bigger problem than Nasla Tower as the killing of our on court premises was the murder of justice.’

He said that the PPP had been ruling the province for the past 13 years on the basis of its fake majority. “Time has come to check fake domiciles,” he said.

“We are ready to cross all red zones for the sake of security of Mohajirs,” he said, adding that under government patronage “racists like Qadir Magsi” were seen appreciating the killer of Bholu Khanzada in police custody.

The MQM-P announced that it would organise a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club on Wednesday against the Tando Allahyar incident and ‘corrupt and biased’ PPP government in Sindh.

Published in Dawn, January 24th, 2022

Kahsif Ajaz
Jan 24, 2022 10:06am
What MQM did for rights of Muhajirs when they were Super Power with 22 NA seats? NOTHING.
Fastrack
Jan 24, 2022 10:49am
MQM always supported dictators!
