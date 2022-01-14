Dawn Logo

Pakistan's doctor-booking platform Oladoc raises $1.8m in Pre-Series A funding

Mutaher KhanPublished January 14, 2022 - Updated January 14, 2022 05:15pm
Oladoc logo. — Photo courtesy Oladoc Facebook
Oladoc logo. — Photo courtesy Oladoc Facebook

Oladoc, a Pakistani platform for booking doctors' appointments and healthcare teleconsultation, has raised $1.8 million in a Pre-Series A round, the company said on Friday.

The round was led by Sarmayacar Ventures along with participation from Doha Tech Angels and other angel investors, Oaldoc said in a statement, adding that while the round was closed in 2021, the official confirmation of it securing the funding was made today (Friday).

The statement quoted Sarmayacar founder and Chief Executive Officer Rabeel Warraich as saying: "We are excited to partner with Oladoc on their journey to provide quality healthcare to everyone in Pakistan. Oladoc’s team has demonstrated strong on the ground execution, helping establish Oladoc as the number one doctor-booking platform in Pakistan."

"We look forward to working with the founders to accelerate Oladoc’s growth and unlock the full market potential," he added.

According to the statement, Oaldoc, which was founded by Abid Zuberi and Atif Zuberi, has a network of 8,000 doctors spread across 10 cities in Pakistan.

"The platform puts the power in the hands of patients (versus doctors), by giving them the ability to search, book, rate and review healthcare providers. In addition, the platform also provides its users the ability to order lab tests [and] save their medical history in the application," the statement read.

It added that Oladoc had served more than 15m users in the last three years and currently had more than 300,000 verified patient reviews online.

"Oladoc is on a mission to empower patients by making healthcare accessible, transparent and affordable for the masses," the statement quoted Abid as saying.

The platform's founder said the company had seen "phenomenal growth" in the past 12 months and "with a fresh funding round, [it] aims to evolve into a digital health mall that serves patients’ needs across the complete lifecycle."

Oladoc planned to scale its current value proposition along with bringing in seasoned C-level leadership, which comprises executive-level managers, to help scale the organisation faster, he added.

