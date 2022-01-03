Dawn Logo

'No regrets, satisfied with career': Mohammad Hafeez retires from international cricket

Imran Siddique | Dawn.comPublished January 3, 2022 - Updated January 3, 2022 12:49pm
Mohammad Hafeez's nearly two decades-long career for Pakistan comes to an end. — Picture courtesy: PCB
Former captain and veteran allrounder Mohammad Hafeez on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket, adding, however, that he will continue to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and other cricket leagues.

The 41-year-old announced his decision at a press conference in Lahore. "I started this journey 18 years ago, and I'm announcing my retirement today," he said.

"I played for Pakistan due to the pride [I felt]. I didn't have greed, I didn't want to earn money, I only played for pride. I have no regrets of any kind. I am completely satisfied [with my career].

"It's not that physically I can't play on. I could have played the next World Cup as well but I decided to retire myself.

"If at any time or event [in future], any success is attained [by the national team], it will be mine as well."

Hafeez said he neither needs a farewell from the cricket board, nor has he asked for one.

PCB Chairman Raja lauds Hafeez's 'strong work ethic'

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, who has had his war of words with Hafeez over the years, lauded him for his "strong work ethic" and said he'd adjusted well in all the three formats of the game.

"His game evolved with time, adjusting to different formats quite intelligently," Raja is quoted as saying by Associated Press. "Later in his career, he became a T20 specialist, where he was never out of touch with modern demands of this testing format. His batsmanship took a sprightly turn, nailing sixes almost at will.”

Hafeez, also known as the Professor, began his professional cricket career in 2003. He will be remembered more for his exploits in white-ball cricket, especially in T20s, where he was ranked the number one all-rounder in the world in 2014.

His last match in Pakistan colours was the World Cup 2021 semi-final defeat to Australia when he came in to bat at the very end of the innings and finished unbeaten on 1 run off 1 ball. His most notable contribution in that game was a bizarre double-tip ball that Australia's David Warner smacked for a six.

Comments (15)
asad
Jan 03, 2022 11:09am
Many thanks otherwise Management in PCB would had never go against you because of Punjabs hegemony.
Hamza Zafar
Jan 03, 2022 11:12am
Thankyou for all the wonderful memories Professor.
petco
Jan 03, 2022 11:13am
Best new of 2022. Actually it should have been the best news of 2012, but better late than never.
Fastrack
Jan 03, 2022 11:29am
Love you Professor. You did your best. Could have stayed a year or two more.
Samrad khan
Jan 03, 2022 11:30am
Happy Retirement professor
F Khan
Jan 03, 2022 11:34am
With Rameez in the saddle it was just a matter of time for him and Malik.
Adeel Saleem
Jan 03, 2022 11:39am
why he was called professor?
Subhi
Jan 03, 2022 11:41am
Well Played Professor. You have retired on time and to make way for the juniors. Very few Cricketers has set this expample of retiring on time.
Frontman
Jan 03, 2022 11:44am
You are a hero! Your future is bright even if you decide to retire completely from Cricket.
Raffat Hussain
Jan 03, 2022 11:56am
Best wishes for Hafeez. Shoaib Malik and Sarfraz should also follow gracefully.
Mohsin
Jan 03, 2022 12:04pm
We needed his experience till atleast world cup. however I heard He was very politically charged in the dressing room and created grouping amongst the team members. I can understand Ramiz decision to clean things up and promote new mentality in the team which is badly needed. Thank you for your services Professor..best of luck !!
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jan 03, 2022 12:13pm
Finally. A below average cricketer who was only in the team because he was a staunch Punjabi. Well don't worry you will be replaced by another Punjab regardless of merit. Long Live Punjab Cricket Board.
Observer 2
Jan 03, 2022 12:20pm
Finally professor decided for retirement
Haroon
Jan 03, 2022 12:35pm
Brilliant white ball cricketer and terrible red ball cricketer. Overall a kind and humble person.
AFLA
Jan 03, 2022 12:43pm
Sarfraz should also retire gracefully
