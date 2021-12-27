Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 27, 2021

Qasim Suri aims to reorganise PTI Balochistan at grassroots level

Saleem ShahidPublished December 27, 2021 - Updated December 27, 2021 08:41am
National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri addresses media persons during a ceremony in Islamabad. — APP/File
National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri addresses media persons during a ceremony in Islamabad. — APP/File

QUETTA: National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, who has been appointed president of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) Balochistan’s chapter by Prime Minister Imran Khan, said on Sunday he would organise the party at the grassroots level and make it a true representative of the people of the province.

“The prime minister has assigned me an important responsibility and I will fulfil it honestly and through hard work, taking the people along with me,” Mr Suri said while talking to the media on his arrival at Quetta airport from Islamabad.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated new office-bearers of the PTI at the central and provincial levels a day after dissolving the party’s organisational structure across the country.

The dissolution came after the party’s dismal performance in the local bodies’ elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the party has been ruling for more than eight years.

Mr Suri denied reports of any differences within the party over the nomination of new office-bearers and said news circulating in this regard were baseless and political propaganda.

On his nomination, Mr Suri said it was not the first time the prime minister had put him in charge of the PTI’s Balochistan chapter, as he had served in the role twice.

“I am from Balochistan and will work with the people of the province and reorganise the party with the consultation of the people and party leadership,” he said, adding that the PTI was one and will remain united under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On a question about reports that PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif was coming back to Pakistan, Mr Suri said: “We also want Nawaz Sharif to come back and complete his remaining jail term awarded by the courts.”

On development projects in Balochistan, he said most of the National Highway Authority’s projects in the country were going on in Balochistan. “A lot of development work is being done in Balochistan. We will work for developing the areas left behind and for which the prime minister has announced a huge package,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2021

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 27 Dec 2021

Climate of bigotry

IT is a conversation that must take place if extremism is not to consume Pakistani society from within, but is the...
27 Dec 2021

PTI reorganisation

PRIME Minister Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve his party’s organisational structure across the country after...
27 Dec 2021

Stinking seas

THE inability of Karachi — read: successive provincial governments or municipal bodies — to clean up its own...
Nawaz Sharif’s return?
Updated 26 Dec 2021

Nawaz Sharif’s return?

He and his supporters know full well that he has to serve his term in prison unless he is given legal remedy.
26 Dec 2021

Anti-Muslim venom

EVIDENCE that Hindu extremism, particularly of the anti-Muslim variety, is flourishing in India under Narendra...
26 Dec 2021

Royalties for artists

A RESOLUTION on royalties for Pakistani artists has been submitted in the Senate, raising hopes that the country ...