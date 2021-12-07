Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 07, 2021

PM vows to go after those resorting to violence in the name of religion

Dawn.com | APPPublished December 7, 2021 - Updated December 7, 2021 06:48pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan awards Malik Adnan a certificate of appreciation. — Photo courtesy: PMO Twitter
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the condolence reference for Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday categorically said that the government will not spare those who resort to violence in the name of Islam or the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

The premier made the comments while addressing a condolence reference for Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara, who was lynched to death by a mob in Sialkot last week, at the Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad.

Members of the federal cabinet also attended the event, which was held in solidarity with Kumara's family and the Sri Lankan nation and government. The premier also laid a floral wreath on a portrait of Kumara.

A certificate of appreciation was also awarded to Malik Adnan — Kumara's colleague who had tried to save his life. PM Imran had taken notice of the brave attempt and lauded Adnan's "moral courage and bravery" on Sunday. He had also announced that Adnan would be honoured with the Tamgha-i-Shujaat.

The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran. A short documentary promoting religious harmony among all faiths was also played.

Addressing the sombre event, the premier lauded Adnan's bravery and said that it was heartening to see that a person tried to save another by risking his own life.

"Role models are important in the country because people follow them," he said, adding that "moral power is greater than physical power".

"I am sure our youth will remember the way Malik Adnan stood up against those beasts," he said.

The premier also lamented the fact that people were killing others in the name of religion. "Prophet (PBUH) preached peace [...] he taught us peace and justice," he said. Justice is meted out in a humane society, but there is no rule of law in a society of animals, he said.

The premier said that people were killing others in the name of religion. "If someone accuses a person of blasphemy, the victim rots in jail and no lawyer or authority comes to his defence to see what actually transpired.

"Everyone is afraid of it. In fact, lawyers do not come forward and judges also refuse to listen to the cases."

Commenting on the Dec 2014 attack on the Army Public School Peshawar, PM Imran said that the horrific incident had united the nation which had resolved to end terrorism. "After the Sialkot incident, the whole nation has decided that we will not let such a thing happen again."

PM Imran said that the business community in Sialkot had informed him that they had collected $0.1 million for Kumara and that his family would continue to receive his monthly salary.

The prime minister said that he had established the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority so that the entire nation could follow in the footsteps of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and so that the ulema could spread his teachings.

"But we are heading in a different direction," he said as he called on the nation to read up on the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

"Our country is the only one that was built in the name of Islam. But this incident has brought us embarrassment," he said, adding that he received many messages from those living abroad.

This image shows the certificate of appreciation that was awarded to Malik Adnan.
"People who are based overseas do not know what Islam is, and they distance themselves from the religion after seeing such incidents take place."

PM Imran also said that the Sialkot tragedy was highlighted in India in an effort to defame Pakistan. "Their TV programmes called this incident a routine occurrence in Pakistan, which is unjust," he said, adding that he would not allow such incidents to happen as long as he was alive.

Concluding his speech, the premier once again paid tribute to Adnan. "It was painful to see what the mob did [to Kumara]. But seeing Adnan restored our faith in humanity."

He added that Adnan would be given the Tamgha-i-Shujaat on March 23.

Sialkot lynching shames nation

A mob comprising hundreds of protestors, including the employees of the factory Kumara was the manager of, had tortured him to death on Friday and later burnt his body over blasphemy allegations.

A first information report was registered against 900 workers of Rajco Industries on the application of Uggoki Station House Officer (SHO) Armaghan Maqt under Sections 302, 297, 201, 427, 431, 157, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 and 11WW of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The incident was followed by national outrage across the country, which led to calls and reassurances for retribution and justice from government officials. Kumara's remains were repatriated to Sri Lanka on Monday with state honours.

In videos of the incident shared on social media, Malik Adnan was seen trying to calm the mob down and later shielded Kumara when the matter escalated, but in vain. The workers overpowered Adnan and dragged the Sri Lankan national out on the road.

Comments (45) Closed
Dr. Azhar Khalid
Dec 07, 2021 11:23am
How about doing something more concrete such as awarding the victim family a lifetime pension commensurate to what they deserve. How about naming a road/school/department in his honor. How about awarding him a national award? What about starting scholarships in his name? What about erecting a statue for him? How about name a Management department in his name?
Recommend 0
Abid
Dec 07, 2021 11:23am
Stop this drama Imran Khan. We know you are of the same mentality as TLP goons. You cannot fool us. We know you too well now
Recommend 0
Dr. Madhusudhan Reddy Tokala
Dec 07, 2021 11:24am
Crocodile tears representing from the PM Imran, office!
Recommend 0
Saumya05
Dec 07, 2021 11:25am
Such incidents develop negative images of Pakistan all around the world.
Recommend 0
Saumya05
Dec 07, 2021 11:28am
All arrested will go scot-free soon.
Recommend 0
Rabia
Dec 07, 2021 11:28am
Reality of our country is exposed to the world.
Recommend 0
Rehem
Dec 07, 2021 11:28am
IK is probably secretly admiring those who did this ghastly act. We all know he is Taliban Khan.
Recommend 0
Sarfraz Malik
Dec 07, 2021 11:29am
How about punishing the 100+ offenders in next 1 month, protecting the judges and witnesses wand executing punishment. That will be first drop. Anything less is useless
Recommend 0
Concern
Dec 07, 2021 11:30am
Imran khan please goto Sri Lanka and personally meet the family this man who was murdered and burnt in Pakistan by hundreds of Pakistanis. Ask forgiveness from his wife, his children, his mother and father and see if they can forgive Pakistanis.
Recommend 0
Concern
Dec 07, 2021 11:30am
Imran khan is shameless. Him and his religious friends did this.
Recommend 0
HWH
Dec 07, 2021 11:34am
IK doesn't have the guts to take any real action against those who are responsible for this. Else next day he'll be out of PM post.
Recommend 0
wolf
Dec 07, 2021 11:36am
IK is beneficiary TLP and is a dishonest leader.
Recommend 0
Himmat
Dec 07, 2021 11:41am
Get the entire nation involved in this apology, in order to create awareness among citizens and avoid such crimes in future
Recommend 0
Justice
Dec 07, 2021 11:41am
All these damage control measures will not help. Damage has already been done.
Recommend 0
Kbm
Dec 07, 2021 11:54am
Gutless Pakistanis will do a smoke and Mirror on this and no one will be punished . As usual
Recommend 0
Bir bhan singh
Dec 07, 2021 11:58am
Stop crocodile tears Mr. Taliban Khan.
Recommend 0
MUMTAZ AHMED SHAH
Dec 07, 2021 11:59am
The departed soul’ s family should be given life time pension besides all educational expenses of their children be born by Pakistan government.( Texas)
Recommend 0
datla khan
Dec 07, 2021 12:10pm
to prevent future recurrences the world should incentivise these perpetrators, is ik's philosophy.
Recommend 0
Nomi khan
Dec 07, 2021 02:42pm
shame on us. we are sick nation. May Zai ul Haq rot in hell, for promoting Wahhabism ion the minds of this super sick nation. PM Imran should hang all suspects without any delay.
Recommend 0
Saad
Dec 07, 2021 06:08pm
The best award for this decades lip services goes to this man
Recommend 0
Akram
Dec 07, 2021 06:09pm
Imran Khan is such a FAKE person. I regret ever respecting him.
Recommend 0
Akram
Dec 07, 2021 06:11pm
This time Imran is the foreign youtuber and vlogger. Because the vloggers n youtubers refused to come to Pakistan
Recommend 0
Deva
Dec 07, 2021 06:11pm
In international court, case need to be filed against Imran Khan, as he is responsible for letting Terrorists released from jail, talking with TTP, Taliban etc
Recommend 0
Girish
Dec 07, 2021 06:12pm
It is high time to focus on Pakistan rather then Modi/RSS or India at large.
Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Dec 07, 2021 06:12pm
Get the criminals that are judge and religous thekedars and are killers... No service to religion.
Recommend 0
Zaid
Dec 07, 2021 06:12pm
@ Dr. Azhar Khalid, well said
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Dec 07, 2021 06:16pm
Ofcourse it is indeed a routine activity in Pakistan. There is no unjust in it IK.
Recommend 0
failed_govt
Dec 07, 2021 06:18pm
@ Dr. Azhar Khalid, well said sir! Interestingly when nothing is done to the TLP - who could quite possibly be behind this incident too or such factions - they will keep doing this. It’s a sad state of affairs for Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Rambo
Dec 07, 2021 06:19pm
Pakistan poked into Sirlankan eyes despite the fact that they are largest Eye cornea donors to Pakistan
Recommend 0
Zia
Dec 07, 2021 06:19pm
Whome are you making fool World knows you very well now.
Recommend 0
Captain
Dec 07, 2021 06:19pm
@Abid, how can u say that, Abid?
Recommend 0
Fragile State
Dec 07, 2021 06:20pm
Do something about these fanatic mullahs and organizations that take Pakistan backwards.
Recommend 0
ASB
Dec 07, 2021 06:20pm
@ Dr. Azhar Khalid, more importantly change the laws in a way that people are not using religion to settle scores..as long as religion is the basis for governance, this will only increase...look at Saudi. Its slowly moving away from previous laws based in religion....no nation built purely on religion can sustain it for too long. At some point the fundamentalist will take over....
Recommend 0
Tariq Rashid
Dec 07, 2021 06:23pm
@Deva, how about 2000 burnt under Modi watch when he was CM of Gujarat !! he should be taken to ICJ first and severely punished for his inhuman crimes..
Recommend 0
ishrat salim
Dec 07, 2021 06:24pm
People who are commenting on the recent sad incident seem to hv forgotten a number such incidents during past govts. So is this incident a first of its kind, NO, but since all similar past incidents victims were pakistani citizen people hv forgotten. Is this fair. All similar incidents must be condemned not only this incidence. who made Qadri the killer of Taseer sb a hero, Imran khan ?
Recommend 0
Nadeem
Dec 07, 2021 06:25pm
Where is the police accountability who were failed to respond on time and were only spectators. Not sure was it deliberate act or lack of training and professionalism. Full public enquiry is needed to find what was the reason for this failure and how can be prevented in future.
Recommend 0
CarelessWhispers
Dec 07, 2021 06:25pm
Topi Drama..... he is master of that
Recommend 0
Rishab noorani
Dec 07, 2021 06:28pm
Lies and more lies,,,and the some day ,,,will say pakistan has also broken chains of slavery
Recommend 0
JP
Dec 07, 2021 06:31pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday categorically said that the government will not spare those who resort to violence - How about terror groups funded by Pakistan and listed by UN?
Recommend 0
Shaista
Dec 07, 2021 06:31pm
@Nomi khan, now brailvi extremism is being promoted through TLP
Recommend 0
Girish
Dec 07, 2021 06:31pm
@Tariq Rashid, Why 2000, make it 20K. and keep propagating about Gujarat and Mr Modi. Fact is Pakistan can never improve if it keep focusing on others. Fact is Pakistan hardly have minority and what ever is there, it may not survive by next decade. So how about Pak friends focus on Pakistan and let Indians focus on India?
Recommend 0
Ahmad Nazir
Dec 07, 2021 06:32pm
Some of the comments in this section are truly deplorable. You let your hatred for IK cloud your judgement. I am sure none of you suffer from amnesia and are well aware of which party had been doing what. PTI has only been in power for 3 years. Did all of these developments take place in that time only?
Recommend 0
BSD
Dec 07, 2021 06:32pm
Niazi the rape apologist takes it one step further. He has single handedly ruined Pakistan. He needs to go!
Recommend 0
JP
Dec 07, 2021 06:32pm
@Saumya05, No one cares in Imran Khan government, Look at what happened with France.
Recommend 0
Raj
Dec 07, 2021 06:33pm
This is news that runs just before the release of those caught in the incident.
Recommend 0

