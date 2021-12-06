Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 06, 2021

Remains of Sialkot lynching victim repatriated to Sri Lanka from Lahore

Imran Sadiq | Iqbal MirzaPublished December 6, 2021 - Updated December 6, 2021 03:15pm
Officials receive the body of Priyantha Kumara who was killed in a mob attack on Friday at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport. — Javed Hussain
Officials receive the body of Priyantha Kumara who was killed in a mob attack on Friday at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport. — Javed Hussain
Police load up suspects allegedly involved in Friday's Sialkot lynching in a van. — DawnNewsTV screengrab
Police load up suspects allegedly involved in Friday's Sialkot lynching in a van. — DawnNewsTV screengrab

The human remains of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara, who was lynched by a mob in Sialkot last week, were repatriated to Sri Lanka from Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport on Monday.

A mob comprising hundreds of protestors, including the employees of the factory Kumara was the manager of, had tortured him to death on Friday and later burnt his body over blasphemy allegations.

A first information report was registered against 900 workers of Rajco Industries on the application of Uggoki Station House Officer (SHO) Armaghan Maqt under Sections 302, 297, 201, 427, 431, 157, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 and 11WW of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The applicant stated that the protesters had slapped, kicked, punched and hit Kumara with sticks in his presence, and dragged him out of the factory on Wazirabad Road where he died. They then set the body on fire. The SHO said he was helpless in front of the mob owing to shortage of personnel.

The body was brought to the airport in an ambulance where Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine received it and dispatched it via a Sri Lankan Airlines flight with state honours.

Other officials present on the occasion included Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Mohammad Tahir Ashrafi, Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka Yasin Joya and representatives of the Punjab Home Department and Sri Lankan High Commission.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Ashrafi said the whole nation would have to unite to eradicate extremism the way it had eliminated terrorism from the country.

"Today is a day of grief but we promise that the killers of Priyantha Kumara will be brought to justice," he said.

7 more prime suspects arrested

The Punjab police on Monday announced the arrest of seven more of the prime suspects allegedly involved in the lynching of 49-year-old Kumara, taking the total number of arrests to 131.

Over the past three days, the police have arrested scores. The suspects included the individual allegedly involved in planning the attack as well as others who waged violence and incited others.

The police added that out of the 131 people arrested, 26 played a "central role" in the brutal killing.

The statement added that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the inspector general of police for Punjab were continuously monitoring the investigation and the secretary prosecution was tasked with the prosecution of the case.

A spokesperson for the Punjab police said the process to identify the suspects was ongoing.

26 suspects remanded

Later in the day, 26 of the arrested suspects were remanded in police custody for 15 days by a special anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala.

Police produced the suspects in the court of ATC judge Natasha Naseem Sipra amid tight security, and sought their 15-day physical remand for investigation purposes.

Accepting the plea, the judge remanded the 26 suspects, including a 16-year-old boy, in police custody for 15 days. She ordered police to present them again on December 21.

The suspects were taken to Sialkot after the court appearance.

Culprits will be given harshest punishment: Buzdar

In a statement, Chief Minister Buzdar said: "[We] equally share in the grief of the Sri Lankan government, nation and the bereaved family over the murder of Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara."

He extended condolences to Kumara's family and assured it that the government was fulfilling all its responsibilities in the matter. Providing details of the arrests and the investigation so far, Buzdar said all requirements of justice would be met in the case.

"I am reviewing the progress made in the investigation myself . The culprits will be given the harshest punishment under the law," the chief minister said.

'Incident won't affect Pak-SL ties'

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama expressed satisfaction over Pakistani authorities' response to Kumara's killing, and said the incident would not affect friendly ties between the two countries.

Speaking to reporters on Monday after meeting some PTI leaders who visited him to convey condolences, the envoy condemned the lynching, saying such incidents could not be tolerated. But added that "we are very sure that the incident itself was not targeting our country, our religion or our race. It was an incident in isolation."

Wijewickrama noted that a large number of suspects had already been rounded up and legal action was being pursued against them.

"Our relations between the two countries will not have an impact because of this incident," he said, recalling that Pakistan-Sri Lankan ties went back to the time of independence and Pakistan had always come to Sri Lanka's assistance.

He said discussions were also underway with the Pakistani government as to how Kumara's family could be compensated. "We are very confident that this incident will be handled by the Government of Pakistan in a manner that justice will be given," he added.

Nationwide outrage

On Sunday, the police had identified and arrested six more of the main alleged culprits.

Thirteen of the main suspects were also produced in a criminal court and subsequently remanded in police custody for one day. The suspects were identified as Farhan Idrees, Saboor Butt, Talha, Abdul Rehman, Imran, Taimur, Shoaib, Raheel, Usman, Shahzaib, Nasir, Ehtisham and Junaid.

They were produced in the court of judge Zarif Ahmed amid tight security. They will be produced before the Gujranwala anti-terrorism court on Monday (today).

Friday's incident caused outrage across Pakistan with all sections of society coming forward to condemn the incident and calls for the suspects to be punished. Prime Minister Imran Khan said he had spoken to the Sri Lankan prime minister and assured him of due legal action.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (52) Closed
Vikas
Dec 06, 2021 11:43am
All of them will be released within a year and then people will line up on streets to welcome them as heroes and politicians would give them flowers. This is Pakistan. Most people, in their hearts believe what happened was right. That is the real mindset of Pakistanis now.
Recommend 0
krish
Dec 06, 2021 11:44am
how many people were convicted when mashal khan was killed. these things are meaningless.
Recommend 0
Vikas
Dec 06, 2021 11:44am
To all Pakistanis, don't feel sad and disappointed. Ghabrana nahin hai. They'll all be out very soon.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 06, 2021 11:47am
This is Pakistan, whole country unites under PM to punish culprits. Unlike In-dia where the biggest killers are made PM, CM etc.
Recommend 0
A
Dec 06, 2021 11:50am
He was burnt alive, not burnt after killing him.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Dec 06, 2021 11:52am
Arrested to release them once matter cools down.
Recommend 0
Malik
Dec 06, 2021 11:54am
All of these will be released within 6 months. One will get hanged and his burial ground will become a religious tourist place in the neighbourhood.
Recommend 0
Mayank Seth
Dec 06, 2021 11:54am
what a country !! what great countrymen !!
Recommend 0
Qbmx
Dec 06, 2021 11:55am
Nothing will happen , just smoke and mirrors.by Pakistani s.
Recommend 0
Michael D'Souza
Dec 06, 2021 12:02pm
The need is to hold TLP leadership responsible.
Recommend 0
Farooq
Dec 06, 2021 12:07pm
Don't tell about arrest tell about total prosecutions till date.
Recommend 0
YAWAR
Dec 06, 2021 12:09pm
Please have these misguided rascals appear in a military court where there is little chance of blackmail or death threats.
Recommend 0
Aisha
Dec 06, 2021 12:09pm
Only 26 ppl. Seemed like a lot more in the videos
Recommend 0
Pursuing
Dec 06, 2021 12:15pm
Stop this stage show, world is waiting for swift justice!
Recommend 0
Uday
Dec 06, 2021 12:15pm
At least some ray of hope left. But far away from changing the mentality of general public there.
Recommend 0
Iqbal Aswani
Dec 06, 2021 12:18pm
@Aisha, 131. At least read the headline.
Recommend 0
Faisal
Dec 06, 2021 12:18pm
@Vikas, pls stop using this human tragedy for political scoring. and you made the same comment two times -- you said what you had to, so stop taking us space unnecessarily.
Recommend 0
Robin Hood 21
Dec 06, 2021 12:19pm
White wash is in full swing.
Recommend 0
M.Sethi
Dec 06, 2021 12:20pm
Good! Round up all culprits and hang them. What they did is not pardonable at all. They must receive the maximum punishment for this gruesome and horrible crime that they committed.
Recommend 0
Ashraf P
Dec 06, 2021 12:21pm
The more people they arrest, the more likely it is that nothing will happen to them.
Recommend 0
A Shah
Dec 06, 2021 12:22pm
All eye wash. Nothing will happen to them and the world knows it too
Recommend 0
Srin
Dec 06, 2021 12:22pm
House arrest like Osama and Hafiz Saeed, now the new Osama and Maulana Masood in the making as their training begins inside the prison, er safe house.
Recommend 0
A Shah
Dec 06, 2021 12:22pm
These people will be seen as hero’s in Pakistan
Recommend 0
Saleem
Dec 06, 2021 12:23pm
I wonder how the prosecutor intends to argue the case herewith - after all the penalty for blasphemy is indeed death and that is exactly what was carried out. Also appreciate any reporting from what is the CII’s opinion on the case.
Recommend 0
King maker
Dec 06, 2021 12:24pm
Pakistan is a fully radicalised country
Recommend 0
krish
Dec 06, 2021 12:24pm
if pakistanis dont wake up their country is doomed. the same goes for india and bangladesh. if you allow bigots to dominate this is what happens
Recommend 0
Ezaz
Dec 06, 2021 12:25pm
@Vikas, Most people see them as terrorists in Pakistan. Even very religious ones condemned it publicly. No one is celebrating this shameful act. Try to focus on India where a terrorist government is in place.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 06, 2021 12:27pm
They might run for some more time, but they can't hide forever from the long hands of law and law enforcement agencies of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Tasawar Malik
Dec 06, 2021 12:28pm
At the end none of the killers will be brought to justice.
Recommend 0
Concerned
Dec 06, 2021 12:29pm
What is the point? The courts will release them due to lack of evidence as has been the case. The entire episode will be forgotten in a few days. Look at the murders of policemen by TLP. What happened? At the most some of these Sialkot murderers might spend couple of years in jail. But there wouldn't be any reduction in hate crimes and religious extremism.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Dec 06, 2021 12:34pm
My prayers for the our brother Priyantha Kumara's family. It is a very painful but I know God has made you stronger to get through this time. I feel so broken as a Pakistani Muslim and as a human, we Pakistanis ask for your forgiveness dear Kumara's family our head hang in shame, please do forgives us. Justice must be served, no other excuse. I hope you heal.
Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Dec 06, 2021 12:35pm
@Vikas, I am a Pakistani and I am ashamed of what happened in Sialkot. As a nation, we feel ashamed of it. However, I feel sad to listen comments from Indians who find audacity to write such things ignoring what is happening in Kashmir and other parts of India.
Recommend 0
Gah
Dec 06, 2021 12:42pm
@Adnan Mazher Khan, you seem to think that Indians go around randomly killing people.
Recommend 0
Khan
Dec 06, 2021 12:44pm
The separation of religion from politics is indespensable, Pakistan cannot survive if these groups hold space in our society. It is the decisive time to root out these elements from our society. Our educational system needs comprehensive reforms, hate preaching should stop now. Politicians who fuel religious sentiments should be alienated from society. Fanaticism is on the rise in our community and most people are justufting such barbaric incident, it is a state of shame for us.
Recommend 0
Justice
Dec 06, 2021 12:44pm
It is all just eyewash. Once TLP an TTP make demands, IK will release them.
Recommend 0
Aamir
Dec 06, 2021 12:46pm
@Fastrack, repeat again and again. Old record.
Recommend 0
King maker
Dec 06, 2021 12:48pm
They all will go scot free like the killers of Mashal Khan.
Recommend 0
Anil
Dec 06, 2021 12:51pm
@Fastrack, same story on both sides of the border. Get out fantasy World and note fanatics are destroying the image of both countries. Pollies r same ALL around the world.
Recommend 0
Oswald UK
Dec 06, 2021 12:59pm
Dear Dawn, please bring out the truth in the media about the inability of the Government to pay salaries to the Pakistani embassies. Their children are suffering as their fees too have not wen paid for months and they may be expelled from school. Please expose the truth for the sake of loyal civil servants and their families.
Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Dec 06, 2021 01:09pm
@Vikas, this will happen…
Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Dec 06, 2021 01:12pm
There is a sad history.. Salman Taseer, Mashal Khan!! Mumtaz Qadri hanged but people made him a hero!! Murderers of Mashal Khan still not convicted!! And now this innocent Srilankan!!
Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Dec 06, 2021 01:14pm
First it was Sipah-e-Sahaba… and now Tehreek-e-Labbaik!! Same killers under different skins!!
Recommend 0
Deva
Dec 06, 2021 01:15pm
IK needs to close down madrassas if he wants to help Pakistan, close and demolish madrasas. They are breeding ground for terrorists and terrorism.
Recommend 0
maan
Dec 06, 2021 01:22pm
@Vikas, Whatever was happened was WRONG and most of the Pakistanis think the same. So your statement is not true.
Recommend 0
Yohini
Dec 06, 2021 01:23pm
Policies are the reason why such incidents occur on regular basis. Government has responsibility in these killings. Intolerance among the population should be stopped, Free speech promoted. When the rulers want all schools to become Madrasas you can't expect a better outcome
Recommend 0
Vigilante
Dec 06, 2021 01:28pm
@Vikas, What about India where Muslims are beaten and killed mercilessly by Hindu fanatics on the mere suspicion of eating beef, have any of those been punished. On the contrary Modi and his fanatic goons encourage Muslim persecution. At least in Pakistan the ruling establishment and intelligentsia do not condone anti minority violence unlike in India where Modi has made it acceptable.
Recommend 0
Really Sorry
Dec 06, 2021 01:34pm
Maybe changing the name of Sialkot city to Priyantha City would be a good way to show respect to this innocent man and remind everyone in Pakistan that law should not be taken in one's own hands.
Recommend 0
Capricorn
Dec 06, 2021 01:35pm
@Fastrack, Indians too wholeheartedly condemn any unlawful or unethical killings and lynchings. You quote how “ killers are made PMs CMs “etc etc several times. Yet please remember that the same India also elected Muslim presidents, Chiefministers, Governers and others in top positions in India…an unmatchable feat by any standard.
Recommend 0
Bilal
Dec 06, 2021 01:35pm
@A, Now how will we determine that?
Recommend 0
Pops
Dec 06, 2021 01:36pm
@Faisal, Tell @Fastrack to stop posting the same message multiple times as well.
Recommend 0
Vikas
Dec 06, 2021 01:38pm
Knowing Pakistan if 131 are arrested, 6 months later a 150 will be released.
Recommend 0
Vikas
Dec 06, 2021 01:41pm
@Faisal, It burns hearing it, right? Well have the courage to hear this a hundred times. As the deed was shameful. And truth can be repeated a thousand times.
Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Who should vote?
06 Dec 2021

Who should vote?

Logistical issues regarding transparency in the casting of votes also require detailed deliberations.
06 Dec 2021

Weak fundamentals

LAST week, Pakistan’s finance chief Shaukat Tarin sought to reassure the markets and people that our economic...
06 Dec 2021

Winter sports potential

FOR a country blessed with three of the world’s most famous mountain ranges, Pakistan has produced precious few...
Horror in Sialkot
Updated 05 Dec 2021

Horror in Sialkot

All it takes now is an allegation of blasphemy and an individual or two to incite a mob to commit murder.
05 Dec 2021

Iran deadlock

EFFORTS to revive the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal in the Austrian capital of Vienna appear to be deadlocked, and...
05 Dec 2021

Reality of AIDS

AS World AIDS Day was marked on Dec 1, it came as a sobering reminder of how newer, major health hazards — the...