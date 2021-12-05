Dawn Logo

Sialkot worker who tried to save Sri Lankan man from mob to be awarded Tamgha-i-Shujaat: PM Imran

Dawn.comPublished December 5, 2021 - Updated December 5, 2021 08:40pm
Malik Adnan, a colleague of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara, tries to shield him from the mob as seen in new footage. Photo: DawnNewsTV
Malik Adnan, a colleague of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara, tries to shield him from the mob as seen in new footage. Photo: DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that the Tamgha-i-Shujaat (Medal of Bravery) will be conferred on Malik Adnan — a colleague of the Sri Lankan man lynched by a mob in Sialkot on Friday who had tried to save the 49-year-old factory manager.

In videos of the incident shared on social media, Adnan was seen confronting a group of angry men and attempting to save Priyantha Kumara, but in vain.

Some among the mob could be heard chanting slogans and saying "he (Kumara) will not escape today," while Adnan tried to shield the manager with his body who clung to the man's legs.

The workers later overpowered Adnan and dragged the Sri Lankan out on the road and tortured him with kicks, stones and iron rods, killing him on the spot. The mob had then set the body on fire.

In a tweet on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran said: “On behalf of the nation I want to salute [the] moral courage and bravery of Malik Adnan who tried his utmost to shelter and save Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot.”

The premier noted that Adnan had endangered his own life "by physically trying to shield the victim", saying he would be honoured with the Tamgha-i-Shujaat.

The First Information Report of the incident was registered against 900 workers of Rajco Industries on the application of Uggoki Station House Officer (SHO) Armaghan Maqt under Sections 302, 297, 201, 427, 431, 157, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 and 11WW of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

In the latest development, the Punjab police identified and arrested six more of the main alleged culprits involved in Kumara's lynching.

Over the past two days, police have arrested scores of suspects, including six more primary suspects who were traced using CCTV footage and mobile phone data. "The suspects were hiding at the homes of their friends and relatives," a police statement said.

Krish
Dec 05, 2021 08:32pm
It's a matter of time before the next one happens sad
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz Uddin
Dec 05, 2021 08:32pm
Good work! It would encourage those who come forward to save minority people from wroth of religious fanatics even putting their’s life at stake! Hats off
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Dec 05, 2021 08:33pm
Where was the police all this time???failure of the state…
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 05, 2021 08:34pm
Great move and excellent news.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 05, 2021 08:35pm
Imran Khan is fooling no one. This award is being given to fool foreigners. We know that Pakistanis are lynched all year around on false blasphemy allegations and there are no medals for any victims.
Reply Recommend 0
Pizza General
Dec 05, 2021 08:35pm
What is needed is heart in the right place viz a viz Terror and extremism not to prove to others but as a self belief.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Dec 05, 2021 08:37pm
PMIK should resign with disgrace. Killing and burning another human being. Shame and disgrace to the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahz
Dec 05, 2021 08:50pm
Nothing will happen after arresting all the culprits , get ready for dharnas
Reply Recommend 0
Patriotic pakistani
Dec 05, 2021 08:55pm
@Shaun, that happens daily in India.. Should Modi resign? I guess so
Reply Recommend 0
Attiya
Dec 05, 2021 08:57pm
@Krish, No, it’s not India!
Reply Recommend 0
Aman
Dec 05, 2021 08:59pm
killers must be made an example so the world knows its the doing of uneducated ones and have nothing to do with Islam.
Reply Recommend 0
atif
Dec 05, 2021 09:04pm
Prior to awarding medal, govt should ensure his security otherwise some mullah might ensure that the award is given posthumously
Reply Recommend 0
mbawmba
Dec 05, 2021 09:06pm
no, you haven't become like this.....other than Punjab which was always a stable society.
Reply Recommend 0
Ehsan
Dec 05, 2021 09:06pm
Why did it take so long for police to get there
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Dec 05, 2021 09:07pm
By surrendering to TLP govt. had sent message that with religious excuse people can take law on their own hand and Gov't will pardon them and remove all allegations. Time will tell if religious party will pressure Gov't to withdraw cases and pardon the perpetrators.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilbo
Dec 05, 2021 09:14pm
Till Taliban Khan keep spewing relegious venom through policies, be it curriculum, dressing or foreign policies, such killings will not stop,will grow in fact. Instead of education & jobs the government is currently is asking people to become more relegious.
Reply Recommend 0
Moby
Dec 05, 2021 09:16pm
PM needs to visit Sialkot and Gujrat to know what he is dealing with. They don't teach this stuff at Oxford, mind you.
Reply Recommend 0
Parag
Dec 05, 2021 09:16pm
Nice, you just put a bullseye on his head, religious nuts will hunt him down and kill him!!!
Reply Recommend 0
ashok sraav
Dec 05, 2021 09:17pm
trying to save face before the world
Reply Recommend 0
SKM
Dec 05, 2021 09:20pm
Pakistan is the most dangerous place in the world for foreign nationals.
Reply Recommend 0
Amrendra Kr Srivastava
Dec 05, 2021 09:24pm
Award of bravery to save one co-worker from other co-workers. How cute.
Reply Recommend 0
Parag
Dec 05, 2021 09:26pm
PMIK, now you know why the world has Islamophobia!!!
Reply Recommend 0

