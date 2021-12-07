Sri Lankan trade delegation to visit Pakistan this month

ISLAMABAD: A high-level trade delegation from Sri Lanka, led by Sri Lankan Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardhana, will be visiting Pakistan by the end of this month to help explore business opportunities in Pakistan.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the 33rd International Achievements Awards and Business Opportunities Conference of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) while talking to Dawn on his return from Colombo after the successful event.

An over 100-member business delegation from Pakistan was led by RCCI group leader Mr Sohail Altaf along with President RCCI Ch. Nadeem Rauf and Chairman Mr. Usman Shaukat.

Usman Shaukat said a total of nine MoUs were also signed between Pakistan and Sri Lanka’s leading business entities in sectors of education, pharmaceuticals, automobiles and information and technology.

In addition, MoUs were also signed between the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Sri Lankan Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCISL) to strengthen bilateral relations at the chamber level.

The conference explored opportunities of trade and investment in various sectors to achieve the shared aspirations of the two countries.

The Business Opportunities Conference was inaugurated by Chief Guest Sri Lanka Minister of Trade Dr Bandula Gunawardhana. Presentations were given by the Pakistan High Commission Sri Lanka Commercial Counselor Ms. Asmma Kamal and Mr Ajith Perera from FCCISL on investment opportunities in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan acting high commissioner Tanvir Ahmad said there was immense potential for both countries to expand trade under the FTA.

RCCI Group Leader Sohail Altaf said that they were exploring opportunities to expand tourism and aviation between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

RCCI President Nadeem A. Rauf said the FTA of the two countries could not reach its full potential due to technical disputes, whilst expressing commitment to enhancing trade relations by removing various impediments.

Chairman Usman Shaukat gave a detailed presentation on investment opportunities for Sri Lankan entities in Pakistan in sectors such as IT, pharmaceuticals, textiles and CPEC related projects.

State minister of Foreign Affairs Mr Tharaka Balasuriya and representatives from various local companies were also in attendance at the event.

On the same day, the 33rd International Achievement Awards ceremony was held to honour the leading corporate entities from Pakistan and awards were presented by the Chief Guest Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2021