Sindh Bar Council secretary killed in Karachi gun attack

Imtiaz AliPublished December 1, 2021 - Updated December 1, 2021 01:01pm
A view of the site where Irfan Mehar was shot dead by unidentified assailants. — DawnNewsTV
An official of the Sindh Bar Council was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar area on Wednesday morning, police said.

Irfan Mehar was targeted by gunmen when he was driving a car near Chappal Plaza in Block-13 of Gulistan-i-Jauhar. The attackers waylaid the vehicle driven by Mehar and sprayed him with bullets, causing his death on the spot.

The body of the victim was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Police said further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, Advocate Naeem Qureshi, former secretary of the Karachi Bar Association, said that Mehar was returning home after dropping off his daughter at school when he was attacked.

A file photo of deceased Irfan Mehar.
He said the deceased was not a lawyer and that he was an officeholder at the SBC.

East SSP Qamar Raza Jiskani said it appeared to be a targeted killing, however, the actual motive would be determined after a thorough investigation.

CCTV footage of the incident making rounds on social media showed that the armed pillion riders shot Mehar at point-blank range.

The murder angered the lawyers' fraternity who boycotted court proceedings at the City Courts.

Anonymous
Dec 01, 2021 12:56pm
Is it just a coincidence that SBA is nowadays pressing for an investigation into the alleged audio leak of Saqib Nisar?
Solani
Dec 01, 2021 01:00pm
From phone snatching...to car jacking...to killing...all crimes in Karachi are going up! Is some one paying attention to curb this all!
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 01, 2021 01:27pm
What a grave, grim, gruesome, grisly, gross and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
