Sindh govt introduces new Covid-19 curbs to tackle Omicron threat

The Sindh government on Tuesday issued new guidelines to curb the transmission of Covid-19 in light of the threat posed by the new Omicron variant.

The Sindh Home Department issued the new guidelines that will be applicable across the province from Dec 1 (tomorrow) to Dec 15.

The notification stated that Karachi Division, Sukkur and Sanghar have been categorised as having "good vaccination progress" while the remaining cities/divisions fall under the "low vaccination progress" category.

Indoor, outdoor gatherings allowed for vaccinated individuals. For Karachi, Sukkur and Sanghar the limit is 500 people for indoor events and 1,000 for outdoor. For the rest of the province it is 300 people for indoor and 1,000 for outdoor.

Indoor dining allowed for vaccinated people till 11;59pm. 70pc occupancy for Karachi, Sukkur, and Sanghar and 50pc for the rest of the province.

Outdoor dining is allowed for fully vaccinated citizens till 11:59pm.

Markets and businesses can function till 10pm while essential services can operate 24/7.

Shrines, indoor gyms and cinemas are open for fully vaccinated individuals.

100pc attendance at offices with routine timings.

Amusement parks and swimming pools will operate at 70pc occupancy in Karachi, Sukkur and Sanghar and 50pc for the rest of the province.

Indoor and outdoor gatherings are allowed for vaccinated individuals. In Karachi, Sukkur and Sanghar, there is a maximum limit of 500 people for indoor events and 1,000 for outdoor. For other cities, the limit is 300 people for indoor gatherings and 1,000 for outdoor.

Indoor dining, including food courts in shopping malls, is allowed for fully vaccinated individuals till 11:59pm. The occupancy in Karachi, Sukkur and Sanghar has been capped at 70pc and 50pc for the rest of the province.

Outdoor dining is allowed for fully vaccinated citizens till 11:59pm. Takeaway/drive thru and home delivery is allowed 24/7, subject to following of SOPs and staff and delivery personnel duly vaccinated.

The timings for businesses and markets has been capped at 10pm, while essential services will continue 24/7.

Amusement parks and swimming pools will operate at 70pc occupancy in Karachi, Sukkur and Sanghar and 50pc for the rest of the province. "Public parks will remain open under strict Covid-19 protocols," the notification stated.

Routine office timings will be followed and 100pc attendance is permitted. The employees should be fully vaccinated, the notification stated.

Shrines, indoor gyms and cinemas are open for fully vaccinated individuals.

Public transport will be allowed at 80pc occupancy for vaccinated individuals only. "Mask wearing will continue in all types of public transport services," the notification stated, adding that there would be no "closed day".

The notification said that wearing face masks will be compulsory at public places while educational institutions will follow 100pc attendance with a focus on vaccinating students 12 years and above.

Railways will operate at 80pc occupancy for fully vaccinated individuals and wearing face masks will be mandatory, the notification said.

Sindh govt mobilises district admin

Meanwhile, in a letter addressed to all the commissioners and deputy commissioners in province, the Sindh government said that nearly all countries have taken preventive measure in an effort to tackle the Omicron variant.

The letter noted that in today's session of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), it was highlighted "with great concern that we will only have 10 days before the new deadly variant Omicron would [...] reach our country".

"In view of the present state of indifference of the general public compounded by the complacency of the administration, the possibility of [the] ingress of the virus in our country is real," the letter said, adding that this could only be checked by health and district administration.

Therefore, the Sindh chief secretary has directed the district administration to exhibit its full commitment to enforcing non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) and take strict action against violators, the letter said.

It added that a daily report of the actions taken by the district admin should be sent to the Home Department and the chief secretary. "Needless to mention that vaccination drive should also be paced up so that the immunity of the people may also be enhanced," the letter said.