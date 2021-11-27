Dawn Logo

Pakistan bans travel from 6 countries, Hong Kong amid concern over new Covid variant

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiPublished November 27, 2021 - Updated November 28, 2021 02:23pm
Pakistani airport staff walk through the Islamabad International Airport. — AFP/File
Pakistani airport staff walk through the Islamabad International Airport. — AFP/File

Pakistan placed a complete ban on Saturday on travel from six south African countries and Hong Kong in the wake of the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, first detected in South Africa, according to a notification issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The notification said travel had been restricted from South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Botswana and Namibia as well as Hong Kong.

These countries, the NCOC added, had been placed in category C — which includes nations from where people face restrictions and can only travel to Pakistan under specific NCOC guidelines — consequent to the emergence of the Omicron strain in South Africa and its spread to adjoining regions.

Hence, "a complete ban has been placed on direct [and] indirect inbound travel from these countries with immediate effect."

Explainer: All we know about new Covid-19 variant Omicron

Earlier, Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar announced the same in a tweet.

"Based on the emergence of the new covid variant, notification has been issued [to] restrict travel from 6 South African countries and Hong Kong," he said, adding that the "emergence of new variant makes it even more urgent to vaccinate all eligible citizens 12 years and older".

Protocols for travel 'on extreme emergency'

Travel from the aforesaid territories to Pakistan would be allowed "on extreme emergency", provided that the travellers obtained the required exemptions and followed the needed health and testing protocols, according to the NCOC's notification.

The health and testing protocols, as outlined in the notification, include having a vaccination certificate, a negative polymerase chain reaction test taken within 72 hours before boarding the plane and undergoing a rapid antigen test at the airport after reaching Pakistan. In case of a negative test result, travellers will have to home quarantine themselves for three days and undergo another rapid antigen test conducted by the civil administration on the third day. Those with positive results will have to quarantine for 10 days and undergo a polymerase chain reaction test on the 10th day.

But to "facilitate stranded Pakistanis, travel from these countries till December 5 will be allowed without exemption[s], though the above-mentioned health and testing protocols will remain applicable," the notification said.

The NCOC also directed the Aviation Division, airport management, and the Airport Security Force to devise a mechanism for screening passengers travelling from the banned countries via indirect flights and share its details with all relevant departments by November 29.

The Omicron scare

The NCOC's decision to ban travel from southern African nations follows similar decisions by a host of other countries wary of the spread of the new variant, Omicron, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified as a "highly transmissible" variant of concern — the same category that includes the predominant Delta variant, which is still a scourge driving higher cases of sickness and death in Europe and parts of the US.

The variant was first detected in South Africa this week, with scientists holding it responsible for a recent spike in Covid-19 infections in Gauteng, the country's most populous province.

The discovery of the new coronavirus variant sent a chill through much of the world on Friday as nations raced to halt air travel, markets fell sharply and scientists held emergency meetings to weigh the exact risks, which were largely unknown.

The United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Russia, European Union nations and a host of other countries have restricted travel for visitors from southern Africa.

However, medical experts and bodies, including the WHO, have warned against any overreaction before the variant is better understood.

Correction: A previous version of this story referred to Hong Kong as the seventh "country" when it is a special administrative region of China. The error is regretted.

Lynan
Nov 27, 2021 07:51pm
It has already spread to two European countries also. Why not them also?
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Nov 27, 2021 07:55pm
What if some entered in Pakistan already?
Reply Recommend 0
Kshama
Nov 27, 2021 07:59pm
Do people visit pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Sachin
Nov 27, 2021 08:03pm
Eswatini ? Pakistan bans the African nationals.
Reply Recommend 0
To be honest
Nov 27, 2021 08:04pm
shut the doors please hide yourself still it is penetratable. interestingly all pharms producing COVID-19 they ready to face this new variant, and obviously make even more bucks
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Nov 27, 2021 08:07pm
Banning travelers from Hong King will be detrimental to CPEC. Xi’s fury is not same as neighbor’s
Reply Recommend 0
Vikas
Nov 27, 2021 08:10pm
What is the point? No one anyways travels to Pakistan anyways. That is also the main reason Pakistan was not so badly effected by Chinese virus.
Reply Recommend 0
Joe
Nov 27, 2021 08:13pm
Pakistan placed a complete ban on Saturday on travel from seven countries ,South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Botswana and Namibia, as well as Hong Kong." Watch out !!!!!! Calling Hong Kong a country !! Plase do a U turn less big brother takes notice of it.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Nov 27, 2021 08:13pm
Good decision despite the exact impact of the virus still to be established
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Nov 27, 2021 08:17pm
As if people from those countries are lining up to come to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Neighbour
Nov 27, 2021 08:17pm
What a joke
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Nov 27, 2021 08:17pm
Those countries have better passport index than you.
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Nov 27, 2021 08:18pm
And how many flights and travellers come to Pakistan daily from these countries ?
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Nov 27, 2021 08:32pm
A very timely step taken by NCOC Pakistan. Identical steps already taken by US & EU. As regards RT PCR tests that should be done free in Pakistan mandatory for outgoing passengers.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 27, 2021 08:37pm
India should follow suit.
Reply Recommend 0
Richard
Nov 27, 2021 08:44pm
Do ppl from other countries travel to Pakistan? Serious question
Reply Recommend 0
Raghav
Nov 27, 2021 08:45pm
Yeah, Pakistan belongs to this elite countries.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 27, 2021 08:47pm
Bangladesh bans PIA flights in its airports since 2015.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Nov 27, 2021 08:53pm
Doesn't make a difference, no one would want to come to Pakistan willingly
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 27, 2021 09:18pm
Better safe than sorry to save precious human lives at this crucial, caviling, critical, carping and compelling juncture in time and history.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Nov 27, 2021 09:32pm
Seems NCOC got ceasefire assurances from the new variant. When will we learn? Stranded or not the ban must be complete in order to have any effect.
Reply Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Nov 27, 2021 09:50pm
Every country has a right to feel it is the centre of the world. How many people from these countries want tp visit Pakistan? The ban satisfies ego of Pakistanis and nothing else.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Nov 27, 2021 10:00pm
About time .
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Nov 27, 2021 10:21pm
If tomorrow a similar variant is found in Pakistan and every country bans travel, Pakistan will complain.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Nov 27, 2021 10:22pm
It seems that there is no end to coronavirus in the world and it’s vibrants discovered one after another. Though coronavirus cases have been significantly decreased in Pakistan but it is necessary that people should continue to wear face mask to make sure that either corona or one of its vibrants should not affect the people. Please always remember that prevention is better than cure.
Reply Recommend 0
Yours Truly
Nov 27, 2021 10:23pm
We’re there travellers from these many countries to Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 27, 2021 10:50pm
@Kshama, Yes I’m sure you remember Abhinandan the tourist who we gave tea to
Reply Recommend 0
rns
Nov 27, 2021 10:52pm
including HongKong ? that is practically China.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Nov 27, 2021 11:09pm
What about those Pakistani who entered from South Africa
Reply Recommend 0
The mess
Nov 27, 2021 11:56pm
@Lynan, cannot ban European countries..
Reply Recommend 0
Waheed
Nov 28, 2021 12:25am
@Vikas, We do. How about you worry about your own country.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 28, 2021 12:36am
Ban flights from China as well.
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan maher
Nov 28, 2021 02:18am
@Richard, what else can you expect from ignorant Indians
Reply Recommend 0
Keep watching
Nov 28, 2021 02:43am
What a joke? How many travelers Pakistan got from Lesotho since 1947?
Reply Recommend 0
Aam As
Nov 28, 2021 02:44am
So, all this time, we never banned Chinese to enter although they exported this virus to entire world. And now we are banning Africans because they are easy target to abuse. This is insane.
Reply Recommend 0
Johnny
Nov 28, 2021 03:07am
@M. Emad, why do you have so much hate in you?
Reply Recommend 0
A
Nov 28, 2021 03:25am
Should stop travellers from India.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Nov 28, 2021 05:01am
@Raghav, Look inside to your country first!
Reply Recommend 0
Harry
Nov 28, 2021 05:23am
Banning other countries is fine but when other countries ban you please don’t try to make it an issue
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Nov 28, 2021 06:58am
@Swiss Neutral, Only Pakistanis origin people visiting Pak in less numbers than before. Then in 2 weeks they are seen desperate to return. There’s no ego in Pakistanis, rather they have no answer to devaluation the rupee is experiencing these days. Pak Exchange reserves at mercy of exports + home remittances Pak is very humble to see increase in flow of exchange, no question of ego whatsoever. Overseas Pakistanis must send max Exchange thru banks to support Pak at these times.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan Zindabad
Nov 28, 2021 07:13am
Anyone willing to come over here?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 28, 2021 07:17am
good stuff, ground all PIA
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 28, 2021 07:18am
Ban Honkong entry
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 28, 2021 07:23am
better we request Modi to donate more vaccines to pakistan as we are good brothers
Reply Recommend 0
Rahimladoo
Nov 28, 2021 07:27am
Why hong kong ..iron brother will get angry
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Nov 28, 2021 08:36am
China should also be on that list
Reply Recommend 0
czar
Nov 28, 2021 11:01am
Indians have nothing positive to say,. I find it very unfortunate.
Reply Recommend 0

