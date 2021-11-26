Govt to award district status to Allai tehsil, says KP CM

BATTAGRAM: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that government will award the status of district to Allai tehsil.

He was addressing a public meeting in Allai during his daylong visit to Battagram.

He inaugurated several development projects in the district including the newly completed Biari Allai mini-micro hydropower project.

The 500 kilowatts hydropower project has been completed at a cost of Rs7 million. It will provide electricity to around 600 households, a number of schools, health units and mosques in the area.

The chief minister also inaugurated the newly constructed building of Government Degree College Banna Allai and seven camping pods in Gallai Maidan Allai, which have been completed at a cost of Rs302 million.

He inaugurated two bridges in Biari Khwar and Sheer Khwar. He also inaugurated Bateela Road. He performed ground breaking of nine irrigation channels in different areas of the district.

Addressing the public gathering, he announced to give status of district to Allai.

He said that the former rulers had not only plunged the country into a quagmire of foreign debts but also indebted the upcoming generations.

He added that incumbent government was repaying installments of those debts.

The chief minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would steer the country out of the prevailing crisis. He said that government would leave a better and stronger Pakistan for the coming generations.

He said that government was taking every possible step to provide maximum relief to people.

He said that multiple programmes were launched to reduce problems of people. He added that Sehat Card Plus and Kisan Card were of vital importance in that regard.

Mr Khan said that registration was underway to give subsidy on food items to deserving households under Ehsaas programme.

He added that provincial government would provide Rs13 billion to the scheme.

He said that government was providing new furniture to schools with a cost of Rs6 billion to facilitate the students. He added that a policy was also being chalked out to recruit local teachers in the schools of remote areas.

The chief minister said that provision of monthly stipend to prayer leaders would be started shortly.

He said that scholarship programme was already launched for the students of seminaries.

He said that the promises made with the people were being fulfilled one by one. He said that each and every penny of public exchequer would be spent on the wellbeing of people and no one would be allowed to rob the rights of people.

Mr Khan said that eliminating corruption was one of the top priorities of the government.

He said that people should support the government to eliminate the menace of corruption.

He said that the purpose of his visits to different districts of the province was to know about the issues of the people and resolve the same promptly.

He said that Malakand and Hazara divisions would be divided into two parts in consultation with the people so that their issues could be addressed at local level.

MNA Mohammad Nawaz, MPA Zubair Khan, Chief of Allai Nawabzada Akbar Namoos and others also addressed the public gathering.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Taj Mohammad Tarand was also present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2021