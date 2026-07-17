Streetlight wires stolen from F-9 Park

ISLAMABAD: Thieves have stolen streetlight wires worth a million rupees from F-9 Park, leaving a large part of the park without electricity and in darkness.

A case has been registered at the Margalla police station under Section 379 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of sub-engineer Inayat Ullah Khan.

According to the first information report (FIR), a security supervisor noticed that several streetlights in the park were not functioning. On inspection, he found that electricity wires had been cut and stolen. He later informed the sub-engineer, who approached the police.

The FIR stated that similar thefts had occurred on previous occasions, with thieves repeatedly cutting and stealing electricity wires, allegedly to sell them as scrap, causing substantial financial losses to the department.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026