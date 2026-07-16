US House defeats bid to cut off Israel aid in vote, dividing Democrats

The US House of Representatives has defeated an amendment to cut off aid to Israel, despite nearly half of Democrats supporting it, reflecting a growing rupture between US progressives and Israel, Reuters reports.

The House has voted 314 to 104 to defeat the measure, offered as an amendment to a State Department spending bill by Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

However, 103 Democrats and one Republican have backed it, a sharp departure from years in which bills supporting Israel passed almost unanimously.