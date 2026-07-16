Iraq says port operations continue after drone falls on tanker

Iraq’s ports authority says that despite a drone falling on a tanker outside Iraqi port limits, unloading and cargo-handling operations are continuing without interruption, Anadolu reports citing the Iraqi News Agency (INA) said.

The authority said port operations remained normal and that there had been no suspension of activity, INA adds.

Separately, Iraq’s Oil Ministry says that crude oil loading operations from the country’s southern ports are continuing and that there has been “no stoppage,” according to the agency.

The ministry said it is investigating the fall of an unidentified object on one of the tankers, INA adds.