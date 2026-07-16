Houthi leader says US, Israel ‘source of evil and instability in the world’

The leader of Yemen’s Houthi rebels has threatened Saudi Arabia after days of fighting between the two countries, Al Jazeera reports.

In a televised address, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al Houthi has blamed the Saudi leadership for advancing US and Israeli objectives in the region.

“The United States and Israel are the source of evil and instability in the world,” al-Houthi says.

He adds that the US, Israel and their allies “fuel instability through warmongering and the plundering of the wealth of nations, from Palestine to other regions”.

Al Houthi also says that Israel’s aim of changing the map of the Middle East to create a “Greater Israel” is the “driving force behind all the wars in the region”.

“This axis has no respect for international agreements and United Nations resolutions, but also boasts of genocide against nations and the destruction of civilisations,” Al Houthi adds.

He alleges that Saudi Arabia’s attacks on Yemen have been ongoing for years, have no legal justification, and are “carried out within the framework of alignment and loyalty to the United States and Israel”.