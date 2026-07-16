Russia decries ‘negative consequences’ of US-Iran war for global economy

Russia is in touch with Iranian officials regarding the ongoing escalation with the US, Al Jazeera reports quoting Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“All of this is fraught with continuing negative consequences for the global economy, which cannot [help] but cause concern,” Peskov says, calling the economic situation “rather dire”.

Peskov has given no details of the contact but tells reporters that Iranian authorities have not requested a phone call with President Vladimir Putin.

Russia has called on Iran and the US to refrain from escalation.