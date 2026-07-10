E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Podcast host’s remarks: NCCIA asked to seek religious scholar’s views

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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LAHORE: A judicial magistrate in district courts has directed the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to seek, if necessary, the opinion of a recognised religious scholar regarding the alleged offensive remarks uttered by podcast host Rehan Tariq.

“If during the course of investigation, the investigation officer considers it necessary to obtain opinion of a recognised religious scholar regarding the alleged derogatory words or statements, he shall proceed in accordance with law,” Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo said in his written order, granting six-day physical remand of the podcast host to the agency. The other day, the NCCIA had produced Tariq before the magistrate after arresting him from Lahore airport on his return from abroad.

The written order mentions that Advocate Mian Dawood, who appeared on behalf of the suspect, did not oppose the physical remand sought by the agency. In fact, he requested the magistrate that the suspect should be allowed sufficient time during the remand to place material in support of his defence.

The lawyer further asked the court to order the investigating officer (IO) to faithfully record the version of the suspect without any addition or omission.

He also sought a direction for the IO to secure the opinion of a recognised religious scholar on the alleged blasphemous stuff uttered by the suspect in a podcast.

“The safeguards sought by the defence are neither unreasonable nor contrary to law,” the magistrate noted, issuing directions to the IO.

Rehan is on physical remand with the NCCIA till July 14.

The NCCIA had registered an FIR against the Youtuber under Section 11 (hate speech) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016, Section 153-A (spreading hate or promoting enmity between different groups), Section 295-A (outraging religious feelings) and Section 298 (uttering words or making gestures with the deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2026

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