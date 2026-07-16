Iran threatens to expand attacks to ‘new arenas’

Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia has warned attacks “will spread to new areas” if the United States continues its strikes, Al Jazeera reports.

“If US aggression continues, the war will be expanded to new arenas,” he said in a post on Telegram.

“A significant portion of the armed forces’ capabilities have not yet been demonstrated. Should any hostile actions against the country continue, Iran’s response will be commensurate with the circumstances and exceed the enemy’s expectations, opening new arenas of confrontation.”