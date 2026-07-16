E-Paper | July 16, 2026

New Delhi tells shipowners not to deploy Indian seafarers on Hormuz routes

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India has ordered shipowners, ship managers and recruitment companies not to deploy the country’s seafarers on vessels undertaking trips through the Strait of Hormuz amid renewed fighting in the region.

“No deployment of Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages involving passage through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders,” the Directorate General of Shipping says in an order.

Recent attacks on vessels have increased the risks faced by seafarers and commercial ships operating in the conflict-affected area “significantly”, the shipping regulator says.

A vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam,Oman, July 16, 2026. — Reuters
A vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam,Oman, July 16, 2026. — Reuters
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