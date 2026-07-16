New Delhi tells shipowners not to deploy Indian seafarers on Hormuz routes

India has ordered shipowners, ship managers and recruitment companies not to deploy the country’s seafarers on vessels undertaking trips through the Strait of Hormuz amid renewed fighting in the region.

“No deployment of Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages involving passage through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders,” the Directorate General of Shipping says in an order.

Recent attacks on vessels have increased the risks faced by seafarers and commercial ships operating in the conflict-affected area “significantly”, the shipping regulator says.