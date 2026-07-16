E-Paper | July 16, 2026

7 security men hurt in Kurram attack

Our Correspondent Published Updated
An image of Pakistan Army personnel in a military vehicle. — AFP/File
An image of Pakistan Army personnel in a military vehicle. — AFP/File
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KURRAM: Six security personnel were injured when terrorists attacked a checkpost in the Shalozan Tangi area in the upper parts of Kurram tribal district on Wednesday, police sources said.

Hospital sources said that the injured included Havaldars Syed Baar and Mukhtar and sepoys Syed Ghulam, Arif Taj, Arshad and Shah Hussain.

They were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Immediately after the attack, the security forces launched a counter-operation.

It was learnt that multiple attackers were killed and wounded in the exchange of fire.

Under the intensity of the response, the attackers fled the scene, leaving behind the body of one of their accomplices.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026

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