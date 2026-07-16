E-Paper | July 16, 2026

PTI leaders reject Fawad’s statement

Mansoor Malik Published Updated
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LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf senior leaders incarcerated at Kot Lakhpat Jail have rejected the impression given about a recent meeting with Fawad Chaudhry and other National Dialogue Committee (NDC) members in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

In a statement issued through their counsel Rana Mudassar Umer on Wednesday, incarcerated leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, and Ejaz Chaudhry said former party leader Fawad Chaudhry’s statement was “contrary to the complete facts”.

The PTI leaders stated that they had “complete confidence in the party leadership” and fully stood by the party policy.

The PTI leaders have sent this rebuttal days after Fawad Chaudhry claimed that jailed PTI leaders had endorsed the NDC’s proposal for dialogue with the establishment and government.

Former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry had stated through a tweet from his X handle on Friday last that the NDC delegation had met the incarcerated party leaders and discussed the political and economic crisis in the country. “The incarcerated leaders fully supported the NDC suggestion and agreed that dialogue was the only way forward,” Mr Chaudhry stated.

On Saturday, Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that clear support by the PTI incarcerated leaders for a dialogue needed to be acted upon and sought that the establishment and the government should start the dialogue process by releasing the leaders from the Kot Lakhpat jail and allowing meetings with jailed Imran Khan.

Mr Chaudhry had also suggested that the PTI should acknowledge its mistakes. He said the government should stop action against the PTI workers to “lower political temperature” in the country.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026

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Mansoor Malik is a reporter for Dawn with three decades of experience covering politics, governance, legislation, education, and health. He can be found on X at @mansoor691.

Mansoor Malik

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