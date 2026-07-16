National Special Games kick off

LAHORE: The three-day National Special Games began at the Nishtar Sports Complex here on Wednesday, with competitions being held in three categories.

Punjab Sports Director General Muhammad Tariq Qureshi inaugurated the sports event, being participated in by 115 special athletes from across the country.

The event is being organised by the Pakistan Special Olympics Association, in collaboration with the Sports Board Punjab (SBP).

During the inauguration ceremony, the athletes from different regions presented a colourful march past. The games, featuring power-lifting, badminton and table tennis, will continue until July 16.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Mr Qureshi said that the competitions for special children have also been included in the upcoming CM Punjab Youth Games. “The National Special Games will help identify new talent among the special athletes,” he said, adding that the event is being organised for the preparation of World Special Games Chile 2027.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026