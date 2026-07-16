Two suspects killed, one held in encounters

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two suspects were killed and one was arrested in injured condition after separate encounters in different parts of Faisalabad district.

A wanted suspect was killed in an alleged encounter with the Faisalabad Crime Control Department (CCD) in the Chak Jhumra area on Tuesday night.

Police claimed that CCD Iqbal Town Circle Officer Ali Akram and CCD Lyallpur Town Circle Officer Siddique Cheema were present in the Chak Jhumra Police station area along with their teams to arrest proclaimed offenders when four suspects suddenly opened indiscriminate fire on the teams.

Police claimed that CCD personnel retaliated and ‘dangerous’ suspect Afzal was killed, while his other accomplices managed to escape.

Police claimed that the slain suspect was a proclaimed offender and was wanted in several incidents of robbery, shoplifting and other serious crimes. Raids were being conducted to arrest the absconding accused.

In another incident, an alleged robber was killed in an encounter in Jaranwala.

Police claimed that Jaranwala Saddar SHO SI Malik Imran received information during a patrol that dacoits were looting citizens by setting up a roadblock near the Chak 115 GB stop on Khanoana Road. Police responded and four dacoits allegedly opened fire on the team and hid in the fields. After a firefight, police claimed to arrest one dacoit in injured condition, while his accomplices managed to escape. The injured dacoit was shifted to the hospital but he could not survive. Police claimed that he was hit by the bullets of his accomplices.

According to the police report, the deceased was identified as Khadim Sial, a resident of Chak 64 GB Haripur in Jaranwala, who was a member of an inter-district dacoit gang. Police claimed that he was the ringleader of the group and wanted in 46 robberies.

Meanwhile, the Faisalabad Balochni Police arrested an alleged robber in injured condition the same night.

Police claimed Balochni SHO Mohsin Abbas was present with his team on a picket when robbers opened fire. After an exchange, one robber was arrested in injured condition while his accomplice managed to escape.

The injured robber was identified as Naeem Akram, a resident of Ghausia Colony, Mamunkanjan. The arrested robber was found to be wanted in several cases of serious crimes, police said.

Arrested: A prayer leader was arrested on Wednesday from Chak 263 JB mosque in Jhang district for allegedly raping a 13-year-old student.

In his complaint, the father of the victim claimed that the accused sent other students homes but stopped the victim and forcibly raped him.

The Mochiwala Police arrested the accused and were investigating.

MURDER: A man was allegedly killed by his addict son after a dispute in the Khadanwala village of Nankana Sahib on Wednesday.

As per details, one Omar Hayat allegedly forbade his son Arsalan from using hashish and stealing which led to an argument. His son allegedly hit him on the head. He was taken to the DHQ Hospital, where doctors referred him to the Mayo Hospital, Lahore due to his critical condition.

However, he died at the DHQ Hospital during treatment.

Police were conducting raids to arrest the accused.

SUICIDE: A matriculation student allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday in Chak 294 GB Shreen Wala of Jaranwala tehsil.

Relatives said deceased Abdullah (15) did not want to go to the tuition academy due to unknown reasons. They claimed that when his mother snubbed him over this, he took poison.

He was shifted to the Jaranwala THQ Hospital, where he died.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026