PSQCA employees continue to hold sit-in

LAHORE: A number of employees of the Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) have been staging a protest for the last 16 days to demand the immediate payment of pending six-month incentive bonus and outstation house ceiling allowances.

The workers were gathered outside the PSQCA office at Kot Lakhpat Industrial Estate on Wednesday while continuing their protest for the 16th day.

They alleged that the Ministry of Science and Technology director general was putting pressure to end the sit-in and threatening to suspend employees involved in holding the sit-in. They said they were using their constitutional right to protest and they would not end the sit-in till their demands were accepted.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026