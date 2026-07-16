E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Cleric booked for rape of girl student

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BAHAWALNAGAR: A son of former divisional leader of a religious party was booked for sexually assaulting a girl student for two years inside the seminary and administering various medications to prevent pregnancy.

The first information report registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother of Roopeywala village with Minchinabad Police, stated that 15-year-old ‘A’ had been residing at the Jamia Anwar-i-Ghausia seminary for the past four years to receive religious education from cleric ‘F’, the son of the religious leader.

As per the FIR, on the eve of July 14, when the girl’s mother arrived at the seminary, the girl told her that the cleric had been sexually assaulting her for nearly two years and threatened to kill her if she talked to anyone.

When asked about the suspected rapist roaming freely without bail, DPO’s spokesperson Zahid Rasool indicated that he would comment after confirming details with the Minchinabad Police. However, he had not given any response till the filing of this report at 7.30pm.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026

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