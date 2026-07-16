E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Electric bus service for Chiniot

A Correspondent Published Updated
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CHINIOT: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday inaugurated an electric bus service for Chiniot through a video link, introducing a new public transport facility for residents.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Rizwan, DPO Dr Naveed Atif, MPAs Maulana Ilyas Chinioti and Saqib Khan Chadhar, as well as senior officials, lawyers, traders and media representatives.

The service will operate on routes connecting Chiniot with Lalian, Bhowana and Pul Dingro via Lahore Road. The buses will run daily from 5am to 10pm. The one-way fare has been fixed at Rs20, while children up to five years of age will travel free of charge. The provincial government has also announced free travel for all passengers during the first three days of the service.

ACE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a revenue department naib qasid in a raid for allegedly accepting a Rs40,000 bribe.

According to ACE officials, Tahir Nadeem, posted in the NTO Branch, allegedly accepted the money from a citizen in exchange for providing copies of revenue records. The raid was conducted by Circle Officer Sanaullah and his team under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate First Class Waqar Ahmad.

The suspect was allegedly caught red-handed, and the marked currency notes were recovered from his possession. A case has been registered against him under Section 161 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947. Further investigation is underway.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026

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