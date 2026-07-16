Woman electrocuted during rain

TOBA TEK SINGH: One person died in a rain-related incident in Shorkot after a heavy downpour in Jhang and Toba districts.

Rescue 1122 said one Robina Bibi received an electric shock while attempting to switch off a water pump during the rain and was electrocuted in her home in Pathananwali Abadi.

Meanwhile, rainwater entered houses and flooded shops in low-lying areas of Toba and Jhang cities. The recently done beautification in the Saddar Bazaar of Toba was also badly damaged.

Citizens also faced difficulties due to electricity outages and the water disposal station could not be made functional and water accumulated on roads and streets.

ACCIDENT: Four persons died and eight others were critically injured after two speeding buses, going from Shakargarh to Lahore, hit a motorcycle and both overturned late on Tuesday night.

According to the Sheikhupura Rescue 1122, the accident took place on the Kala Khatai Road near Sudhanwali, Muridke. The buses overturned due to a motorcycle coming in front of them.

As a result, four passengers died instantly while eight passengers were seriously wounded. The deceased were identified as Abrar Ali, Abdullah, Azeem and an unidentified man.

The wounded, who were shifted to hospitals, included Aqsa Bibi, Shamshad Bibi, Kashif Salam, Aqsa Umar, Shahzad Mushtaq and Kabir, while two others were provided with first aid on the spot.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026