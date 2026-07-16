E-Paper | July 16, 2026

BHC admits Dr Mahrang’s plea against life sentence

Saleem Shahid Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

QUETTA: A division bench of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Wednesday admitted for regular hearing a petition filed by Dr Mahrang Baloch, the chief organiser of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), challenging the life imprisonment sentence awarded to her by an anti-terrorism court (ATC), and issued notices to the respondents.

A BHC bench comprising Justices Gul Hassan Tareen and Najmuddin Mengal heard the matter and ordered notices to be issued to the relevant authorities, seeking their response.

During the proceedings, Addi­tional Advocate General Akbar Shah appeared on behalf of the provincial government, while advocates Jadain Dashti and Nadia Baloch represented the petitioner.

Dr Mahrang has challenged the judgement of the Quetta anti-terrorism court, which sentenced her to life imprisonment in a case related to the killing of a security personnel member.

SC issues notices to respondents in BYC leader’s bail plea

By admitting the appeal, the high court has agreed to hear the case on its merits. The life sentence remains in force unless it is suspended or set aside by the court in subsequent proceedings.

SC proceedings

In a related development, the Supreme Court issued notices to the respondents in denial of post-arrest bail in a case registered against Dr Mahrang under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

Headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, a three-judge SC bench took up a set of cases filed by Dr Mahrang and other BYC leaders, Beebow Baloch and Beebarg Baloch. During the hearing, Justice Mazhar inquired whether separate FIRs had been registered against all three. In response, Advocate Jibran Nasir said separate FIRs had been registered against his three clients.

He explained that two of the six witnesses had recorded their testimonies in the case against Dr Mahr­ang, adding that all the sections included in the FIRs were bailable.

Nasir Iqbal in Islamabad also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

AJK violence
16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

SINCE early June, Azad Kashmir has been on tenterhooks, with routine life severely disturbed, as the regional...
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe