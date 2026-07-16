Balochistan High Court admits Dr Mahrang’s plea against life sentence

QUETTA: A division bench of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Wednesday admitted for regular hearing a petition filed by Dr Mahrang Baloch, the chief organiser of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), challenging the life imprisonment sentence awarded to her by an anti-terrorism court (ATC), and issued notices to the respondents.

A BHC bench comprising Justices Gul Hassan Tareen and Najmuddin Mengal heard the matter and ordered notices to be issued to the relevant authorities, seeking their response.

During the proceedings, Addi­tional Advocate General Akbar Shah appeared on behalf of the provincial government, while advocates Jadain Dashti and Nadia Baloch represented the petitioner.

Dr Mahrang has challenged the judgement of the Quetta anti-terrorism court, which sentenced her to life imprisonment in a case related to the killing of a security personnel member.

SC issues notices to respondents in BYC leader’s bail plea

By admitting the appeal, the high court has agreed to hear the case on its merits. The life sentence remains in force unless it is suspended or set aside by the court in subsequent proceedings.

SC proceedings

In a related development, the Supreme Court issued notices to the respondents in denial of post-arrest bail in a case registered against Dr Mahrang under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

Headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, a three-judge SC bench took up a set of cases filed by Dr Mahrang and other BYC leaders, Beebow Baloch and Beebarg Baloch. During the hearing, Justice Mazhar inquired whether separate FIRs had been registered against all three. In response, Advocate Jibran Nasir said separate FIRs had been registered against his three clients.

He explained that two of the six witnesses had recorded their testimonies in the case against Dr Mahr­ang, adding that all the sections included in the FIRs were bailable.

Nasir Iqbal in Islamabad also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026