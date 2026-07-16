E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Oil prices make small gain

Reuters Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

HOUSTON: Oil prices rose slightly on Wednesday, reacting to stronger-than-expected inventory and largely shrugging off a new wave of US attacks against Iranian military installations that aimed to limit Tehran’s ability to strike shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent futures settled at $84.95 a barrel, up 22 cents, or 0.26 per cent. West Texas Intermediate futures finished at $79.60 a barrel, up 26 cents, or 0.33pc.

The US Energy Inform­ation Admini­stration reported a 1.7-million-barrel drop in US crude inventory last week, less than a forecast draw of 2.6m barrels. “There seems to be a sense that we’ve seen this movie before,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst with Price Futures Group, referring to hostilities in the Middle East.

“There’s a sense in that EIA report the supplies instead of evaporating are stabilizing,” he added.

The EIA also reported a build in distillates of 4.6m barrels last week compared to a forecast increase of 100,000 barrels.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe