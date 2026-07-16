Outsourcing Islamabad airport operations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday formally appointed the Asian Devel­opment Bank (ADB) as the financial and transaction adviser for the outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport’s operations.

Last week, the Privatisation Commission Board reviewed the terms of a transaction advisory services agreement (TASA) with the lender and gave its approval.

The TASA was signed by Privatisation Commission Director General Shahid Dayo and ADB Country Director Emma Fan, an official announcement said.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatisation and Privatisation Com­mission Chairman Muhammad Ali, Privatisation Commission Secretary Usman Akhtar Bajwa, Privatisation Division Secretary Hammad Shamimi and ADB Deputy Country Director Syed Hussain Haider witnessed the signing.

Under the agreement, ADB would provide comprehensive transaction advisory services, including technical, financial, legal, environmental and commercial expertise, to support the structuring and implementation of the transaction in accordance with international best practices.

“The advisory services will facilitate a transparent, competitive and market-driven process aimed at attracting leading international airport operators and investors,” the Privatisation Commission said.

The agreement marked an important milestone in the implementation of the government’s privatisation programme to improve the efficiency, service quality and long-term sustainability of Islamabad International Airport through private sector participation, while ensuring transparency, competitiveness and value for the people of Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026