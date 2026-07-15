No plans for talks with US right now, says Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson says Tehran has no plans to engage in talks with the US and is focused solely on defending the country, Al Jazeera reports.

Speaking to reporters, Esmail Baqaei says Iran will honour its international commitments only if the US does the same.

“Our commitments remain in effect only as long as the other side fulfils its pledges,” Baghaei stresses, adding that Iran abandoned its commitments under the MoU after the US failed to uphold its side of the temporary agreement.

“After the other party violated its obligations, we also refrained from implementing ours in any area where it was required.”