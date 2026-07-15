UN humanitarian chief commends Pakistan's diplomatic efforts in Middle East

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher has commended Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to bring peace between the US and Iran during meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Fletcher thanked the premier for receiving him and appreciated the longstanding partnership and close cooperation between Pakistan and OCHA.

“He also commended the prime minister’s efforts to promote regional peace and stability, noting that sustainable peace was essential to addressing the humanitarian and economic consequences of conflicts,” a statement reads.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office says Fletcher commended Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace and stability, and “appreciated its invaluable contributions to the United Nations over the years”.