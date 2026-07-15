E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Israeli blasts, drone flights hit Lebanon as sixth round of Rome talks with Israel continues

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The Israeli army has continued its attacks on southern Lebanon, carrying out a series of explosions in border towns as the sixth round of Rome talks between Lebanon and Israel entered its second day.

Israeli forces carried out a large explosion at around 3am (5am PKT) in the eastern neighbourhood of Khiam in Marjayoun district, before carrying out another blast in the town of Qantara in the same district later in the morning, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) said.

The agency reports that Israeli forces also conducted wide-scale explosions targeting valleys and homes in the town of Beit Yahoun in the Bint Jbeil district.

The blasts coincides with Israeli bulldozing of roads leading from Bint Jbeil city to the border town of Maroun al-Ras.

Separately, Israeli forces have opened fire on residents as they tried to check their orchards near the towns of Majdal Zoun and Mansouri in southern Lebanon. No injuries have been reported.

Israeli drones also continue flying over Beirut and its southern suburbs.

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