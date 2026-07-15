E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Lahore court issues notice to NCCIA on plea seeking case against Fazl over remarks on security personnel

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published Updated
Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addresses a gathering in Charsadda on June 18, 2026. — screengrab via video from @juipakofficial/X/File
Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addresses a gathering in Charsadda on June 18, 2026. — screengrab via video from @juipakofficial/X/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: A sessions court on Wednesday issued a notice to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on a petition seeking the registration of a case against Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for allegedly making a controversial statement about security personnel.

Fazl made the statement during a recent party rally in Punjab’s Kasur, where he spoke about the security situation and terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. In this context, he referred to the frequent mention of soldiers’ martyrdom, adding that security personnel were drawing salaries to fight for the country.

The petition, filed by citizen Mohammad Waqar, was heard by Additional District and Sessions Judge Malik Latif. Advocate Mudassar Chaudhry, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, submitted that his client had watched a speech by the JUI-F chief on social media in which he allegedly made derogatory remarks about Pakistan’s martyrs.

The counsel argued that the speech hurt the petitioner’s sentiments as well as those of the general public. He added that the JUI-F chief made the remarks during a public gathering and his statement had also caused distress to the families of the martyrs.

He further pointed out that an application for registration of a case against the JUI-F chief had been filed with the NCCIA director, but no action had been taken so far.

The petitioner prayed the court to direct the NCCIA director to act in accordance with the law on his application and register a case against Fazl over the alleged remarks.

After hearing the arguments, the judge sought a reply from the agency by August 17.

The JUI-F chief’s statement drew rebukes from ministers, mostly from the ruling PML-N, who considered it to be insensitive and diminishing the sacrifices of martyrs.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reacted to the controversial statement on Monday night in a post on social media, expressing disappointment and terming Fazl’s words “unfair”. Asif said he expected a seasoned politician to be more responsible in his choice of words.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal posted on X that “To describe such an unparalleled sacrifice as merely a compensation for a salary is neither fair, nor in accordance with the demands of ethics, and nor aligned with Islamic teachings.”

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh is a Lahore-based correspondent for Dawn with over two decades of experience covering legal affairs and judicial developments. He can be found on X at @wajihsheikh.

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe