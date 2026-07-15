Iranian FM visits Doha for emir's funeral days after Iran attacked Qatar

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has travelled to Doha to attend the funeral of the late Qatari emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, days after Iran attacked Qatar, Reuters reports citing Iran’s ISNA news agency.

Iran has attacked what it says are US targets in Qatar — a mediator between Washington and Tehran in the Iran war - most recently on Sunday.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Sunday it was targeting Qatar’s Al Udeid Airbase, the biggest US base in the Middle East, with ballistic missiles.