Dar meets SCO secretary general, reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to advancing its objectives

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday met with the secretary general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Nurlan Yermekbayev, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to advancing its objectives, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

In a post on X, the FO said that Dar received Yermekbayev, with the two holding a “productive exchange” on the SCO priorities and ways to further strengthen cooperation among member states in key areas, including economy, transport, and connectivity.

“They also exchanged views on regional and international developments. The secretary general commended Pakistan’s constructive contributions to promoting regional peace, stability, and cooperation,” the FO said.

“The secretary general shared his perspective and proposals for further enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of the SCO, and briefed DPM Dar on preparations for the forthcoming SCO Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan,” it said.

According to the FO, DPM Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s “strong commitment to advancing the SCO’s objectives”.

He also expressed readiness to work closely with all member states ahead of Pakistan assuming the chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of State in September and hosting the SCO summit in 2027.

Initially formed as a security cooperation group in 2001, the SCO has now evolved into a forum for trade and economic development in the region.

The SCO comprises 10 member states, namely India, Iran, China, Pakistan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The two observer states are Afghanistan and Mongolia.

In June, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the “Shanghai spirit” and called for a joint strategy among SCO member states to counter terrorism, organised crime, drug trafficking, cybercrime and terror financing.