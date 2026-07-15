E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Dar meets SCO secretary general, reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to advancing its objectives

News Desk Published Updated
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Nurlan Yermekbayev, are pictured here on July 15, 2026. —X/@ForeignOfficePk
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Nurlan Yermekbayev, are pictured here on July 15, 2026. —X/@ForeignOfficePk
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday met with the secretary general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Nurlan Yermekbayev, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to advancing its objectives, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

In a post on X, the FO said that Dar received Yermekbayev, with the two holding a “productive exchange” on the SCO priorities and ways to further strengthen cooperation among member states in key areas, including economy, transport, and connectivity.

“They also exchanged views on regional and international developments. The secretary general commended Pakistan’s constructive contributions to promoting regional peace, stability, and cooperation,” the FO said.

“The secretary general shared his perspective and proposals for further enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of the SCO, and briefed DPM Dar on preparations for the forthcoming SCO Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan,” it said.

According to the FO, DPM Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s “strong commitment to advancing the SCO’s objectives”.

He also expressed readiness to work closely with all member states ahead of Pakistan assuming the chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of State in September and hosting the SCO summit in 2027.

Initially formed as a security cooperation group in 2001, the SCO has now evolved into a forum for trade and economic development in the region.

The SCO comprises 10 member states, namely India, Iran, China, Pakistan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The two observer states are Afghanistan and Mongolia.

In June, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the “Shanghai spirit” and called for a joint strategy among SCO member states to counter terrorism, organised crime, drug trafficking, cybercrime and terror financing.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe