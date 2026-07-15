E-Paper | July 15, 2026

GCC chief condemns ‘treacherous’ Iranian attacks

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GCC Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi has condemned Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, including strikes on infrastructure and facilities that injured Kuwaiti military personnel, Al Jazeera reports.

“The treacherous Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan reveal Iran’s determination to drag the region into further chaos and instability, and its targeting of infrastructure is a dangerous escalation that the international community cannot remain silent about,” Albudaiwi says in a statement.

The secretary-general describes the attacks as an unprecedented escalation threatening regional security and accuses Iran of disregarding international norms.

Albudaiwi urges the international community to take practical deterrent measures, halt further attacks and hold those responsible accountable. He affirms the GCC’s solidarity with Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan and its support for measures taken to defend their security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

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