Security outlook deteriorates as Iran ramps up deadly Hormuz strikes

The number of vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz has slightly increased, “with 21 monitored transits recorded, dominated by commercial traffic carrying crude, LPG, methanol and iron ore”, Al Jazeera reports citing shipping data monitor Kpler.

“However, the security outlook deteriorated further as three additional attacks off Oman were verified, bringing the reported toll to 56 confirmed incidents and 17 seafarer fatalities,” it says on X.

“The absence of Omani route transits highlights a growing loss of confidence in that corridor, while shipping continues to favour Iranian-approved routing,” the company adds.

The strait “remains passable, but the operating environment is becoming increasingly complex and unstable”.