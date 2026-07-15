E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Operations at Iraq port hit by drone unaffected, no casualties

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A drone has crashed in an open area of the container yard at the Grand Faw Port on Iraq’s Gulf coast, Al Jazeera reports citing a statement by the port authority.

It is unclear who launched the drone.

“The company confirms that the incident did not result in any human or material damage as the drone crashed in an open area far from workers, equipment and facilities, and the incident did not affect the workflow or operational processes within the port, which continue as normal,” the authority said.

Iraqi authorities have begun an investigation into the incident.

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