Crude shipments from Saudi Arabia's Yanbu port near maximum levels amid Houthi tensions

Daily crude loadings at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port of Yanbu are close to maximum levels this week as tensions with Yemen’s Houthi militia intensify and the kingdom seeks to maximise oil exports, according to data and industry sources, Reuters reports.

Shipments from Yanbu reached 4.7 million barrels per day around July 13, up from 3.36m bpd around July 10 and broadly in line with 4.6 million bpd around July 2, according to Signal Ocean data.

Loadings have averaged above four million bpd since June, compared with 973,000 bpd around the same period 2025, the data showed.