There’s still time to realise British Open dream, says Rose

LONDON: Justin Rose is confident time is still on his side as he bids to win a first British Open title, with this year’s edition taking place on the Royal Birkdale course where he made his name.

Back in 1998, as a 17-year-old amateur, Rose spectacularly holed a pit­ch shot on the last hole in the final round of the Brit­ish Open at the northwest cou­rse to finish joint fourth.

He promptly turned professional, only to experience 21 consecutive mis­sed cuts.

But 28 years on, Rose returns for his third appe­a­rance at Birkdale with a US Open title, an Olympic gold medal and 25 other professional wins to his credit. And he is adamant the clock remains in his favo­­ur as he bids to become the first English­man since Nick Faldo in 1992 to win the British Open and lift the Claret Jug trophy.

“The Open Champio­nship for a British player is the pinnacle for sure,” Rose told reporters on Tues­day, two days before the start of the tournament.

“It’s the one that I wou­ld love to win the most, for sure,” added the 45-year-old.

“To step through my career and not have a jug at the end of it, I’ll always look back at it and go, ‘yeah, that’s a shame’. But I think the Open Championship offers you the longest runway of an opportunity to win one so there’s plenty of time left.”

Rose’s lone major success to date came at the 2013 US Open at Merion.

Asked if his career had turned out as he hoped, Rose replied: “It’s almost an impossible answer...I’ve had a very good career and 28 years later I’m playing in the Open Championship. If I think about it is still an amazing achievement, just to have the will to keep wanting to be here.

“I’m very happy with where I’m at. Could I have done more? Could I have won more of what I’ve already won? Yes. Would I love to be a multiple major champion? Yes. Do I feel I could have pushed towards close to a grand slam? Yes.

“But ultimately, if I look at it, I got to world number one, I’m a major champion, Olympic gold medallist, FedEx Cup winner — I’ve kind of achieved pretty much what there is to achieve in the game, albeit once only.”

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026