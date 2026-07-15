E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Norway receive warm welcome in Oslo after exit

AFP Published Updated
OSLO: Supporters welcome the Norway squad back home at Slottsplassen.—AFP
OSLO: Supporters welcome the Norway squad back home at Slottsplassen.—AFP
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OSLO: Around 90,000 people welcomed back Norway’s players to Oslo on Monday after they returned home from making a historic run to the World Cup quarter-finals.

Erling Haaland’s side were knocked out of the tournament on Saturday after losing 2-1 to England in extra-time in the last eight in Miami, their best result in the competition.

The crowd packed the square in front of the royal palace in Norway’s capital city as the squad arrived around, and performed the now famous “Viking Row”, Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway, the heir apparent to the country of 5.6 million’s throne, led the celebration with a drum — he was also present at the defeat in Miami.

“It’s simply incredible to see all the support we receive and to see how much the country is behind us,” captain Martin Odegaard told public broadcasters NRK. “It’s really fantastic,” the Arsenal playmaker added.

Haaland landed in Norway earlier in the day and was pictured on his social media walking from the plane holding a stuffed racoon with a glass bottle of alcohol in its claws.

Broadcaster NRK said the Manchester City striker, who scored seven goals at the World Cup, was unable to attend as he had a plane to catch.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026

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