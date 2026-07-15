Pakistan blank Thailand to stay unbeaten

LAHORE: Pakistan outplayed Thailand 3-0 to remain unbeaten in the group stage of the Asian Boys U-18 Volleyball Championship in Haikou, China on Tuesday.

This was Pakistan’s third consecutive victory in the continental event.

According to the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF), Pakistan, who had already qualified for the quarter-finals by winning their first two pool ‘C’ matches against Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, beat Thailand 25-19, 25-19, 25-23.

For Pakistan, Fahad Ali, Mohammad Anas and captain Mohammad Irfan performed well against Thailand.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026