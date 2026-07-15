E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Glasner warns ‘no button to press’ for Forest success

AFP Published Updated
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LONDON: Oliver Glasner believes the foundations are in place for Nottingham Forest to make a sound start to the new Premier League season, even though there is “no button to press” that will guarantee success.

Glasner succeeded Vitor Pereira as Forest manager earlier this mon­th following a successful stint in charge of Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

The 51-year-old Aust­rian guided Palace to both the 2025 FA Cup and last season’s European Confe­r­e­nce League — the first two major trophies won by the south London club.

But he left Selhurst Park following a dispute over transfer policy.

He has arrived at the City Ground with Forest looking to improve on a 16th-place finish in last season’s Premier League and with the two-time European champions rebu­ilding after the sale of Elliot And­erson to Manch­ester City.

“For me it is very important that it is exciting and challenging. I really believe that us all together — the staff, the players, the fans, the leadership of the club — we can be really competitive in the Premier League which makes me excited,” Glasner told Forest TV.

“There is no button to press that automatically ma­k­es it happen. It is a daily thing that will take progress over the coming weeks, which is what we have started.

“The people are what is most important and that is what gives me a lot of confidence for this project. I have met great people — you can have the best stadium, the best training ground, but if you don’t have the right people, it doesn’t work.”

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026

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