IRGC says it struck two tankers 'misled' by US into crossing mined waters of Hormuz strait

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Navy has confirmed that two super oil tankers, which it said were “misled by American provocations”, were struck and disabled after deliberately ignoring repeated warnings and attempting to navigate through a mined route in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s state media reports.

According to the IRGC statement, the US “once again tried to create chaos by inciting vessels to violate legal shipping lanes”.

“The two rogue super tankers fell for the American deception, switched off their navigation systems, and disregarded multiple warnings issued by the Hormuz Strait Security Control Centre,” the statement added.

The UAE has said that Iran attacked two of its ships in the Strait of Hormuz, killing one crew member and wounding eight others.